WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Stage set for Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai

Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Written by Pratyush Raj
February 13, 2023 11:21 IST
Women’s Premier League Auction 2023 Live Updates: The stage has been set for the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction at Mumbai where 449 women cricketers will go under the hammer for five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

With a purse of Rs. 12 crore each, every franchise will be able to pick 15-18 players. Rs. 50 Lakhs, Rs. 40 Lakhs and Rs 20 Lakhs is set as the reserved base price for foreign players while for uncapped players, the reserved base price is Rs. 10 Lakhs and Rs. 20 Lakhs.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, foreigners Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin have all put their names at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Scroll down for WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates from Mumbai:

With the Women's T20 World Cup underway in South Africa, but the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction is bound to be a distraction of sorts for all the players. The auction os something the cricket world can’t neglect as the stakes are high. The five franchises Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz has already fetched the BCCI a whopping Rs 4,669.99 crore and the final piece in the makeup of the team is the player auction. The tournament which will be played from March 4 to 26 at Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai  (READ)

