WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Stage set for Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai

Women’s Premier League Auction 2023 Live Updates: The stage has been set for the much-awaited Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction at Mumbai where 449 women cricketers will go under the hammer for five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

With a purse of Rs. 12 crore each, every franchise will be able to pick 15-18 players. Rs. 50 Lakhs, Rs. 40 Lakhs and Rs 20 Lakhs is set as the reserved base price for foreign players while for uncapped players, the reserved base price is Rs. 10 Lakhs and Rs. 20 Lakhs.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, foreigners Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin have all put their names at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

