WPL Auction 2023 Gujarat Giants: Full players list of WPL Gujarat Giants (GG)

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants Team Players List: The Gujarat franchise of the Women’s Premier League will be owned by Adani Sportsline Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group. The team is the most expensive franchise in the WPL, bought for a staggering amount of Rs 1289 crore (USD 158 million approx). It will play their home games in Ahmedabad. While Rachael Haynes has been appointed as the head coach, the team has named a support staff which includes Nooshin Al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), and Gavan Twining (fielding coach). Meanwhile, Mithali Raj has been named as the team’s mentor and advisor.