scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

WPL Auction 2023 Gujarat Giants: Full players list of WPL Gujarat Giants (GG)

WPL Auction 2023 Gujarat Giants Team List: Mithali Raj has been named as the team's mentor and advisor.

WPL Gujarat GiantsWPL Gujarat Giants Team 2023: The team is the most expensive franchise in the WPL, bought for a staggering amount of Rs 1289 crore (USD 158 million approx). (GujaratGiants/Twitter)
Listen to this article
WPL Auction 2023 Gujarat Giants: Full players list of WPL Gujarat Giants (GG)
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants Team Players List: The Gujarat franchise of the Women’s Premier League will be owned by Adani Sportsline Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group. The team is the most expensive franchise in the WPL, bought for a staggering amount of Rs 1289 crore (USD 158 million approx). It will play their home games in Ahmedabad. While Rachael Haynes has been appointed as the head coach, the team has named a support staff which includes Nooshin Al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), and Gavan Twining (fielding coach). Meanwhile, Mithali Raj has been named as the team’s mentor and advisor.

Here is the full list of the players bought by the franchise in the 2023 WPL Auctions: Full players list will be updated once the auction starts.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 13:26 IST
Next Story

IIT Madras professor elected as international member of US National Academy of Engineering

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
close