scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

WPL Auction 2023 DC: Full players list of WPL Delhi Capitals

WPL Auction 2023 DC Team List: Biju George, who has not only worked with the Indian women's cricket team, but has also been the fielding coach of the Delhi Capitals men's side, has been named the fielding coach.

WPL Delhi CapitalsWPL Delhi Capitals Team 2023: The Delhi franchise of the Women's Premier League will be owned by JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited, a partnership of GMR Group and JSW Sports. (DC/Twitter)

WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals Team Players List: The Delhi franchise of the Women’s Premier League will be owned by JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited, a partnership of GMR Group and JSW Sports. The company bought the rights in the auction by forking out Rs 810 crore (USD 99.35 million approx). While ex-Surrey, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonathan Batty will be their head coach, former India international Hemlata Kala and former Australia cricketer Lisa Keightley will share assistant coach duties. Meanwhile, Biju George, who has not only worked with the Indian women’s cricket team, but has also been the fielding coach of the Delhi Capitals men’s side, has been named the fielding coach.

Here is the full list of the players bought by the franchise in the 2023 WPL Auctions: Full list will be updated once the auction starts.

 

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 13:03 IST
Next Story

Jishnu Dev Varma: The royal in BJP camp, a loyalist through its good times and bad

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
close