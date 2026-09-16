WPL 2027 to start on January 14, player auction set for next month

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin on January 14 and end on February 7, 2027. The auction for the upcoming season will take place on October 28 this year in Kochi while the player retention deadline for all 5 franchises is September 28.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the key dates for the TATA Women’s Premier League 2027, with the fifth edition scheduled to be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027,” BCCI said in a press release.

“The first milestone ahead of the new season will be the Player Retention deadline on 28 September 2026. The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season. The next phase of squad building will take place at the TATA WPL Player Auction on 28 October 2026. The auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, where the five franchises will look to complete and strengthen their squads for the upcoming edition,” it added.