WPL 2027 to start on January 14, player auction set for next month

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will begin on January 14 and end on February 7, 2027. The auction for the upcoming season will take place on October 28 this year in Kochi while the player retention deadline for all 5 franchises is September 28.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the key dates for the TATA Women’s Premier League 2027, with the fifth edition scheduled to be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027,” BCCI said in a press release.
“The first milestone ahead of the new season will be the Player Retention deadline on 28 September 2026. The five franchises will have the opportunity to retain players from their existing squads as they begin putting their combinations in place for the new season. The next phase of squad building will take place at the TATA WPL Player Auction on 28 October 2026. The auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, where the five franchises will look to complete and strengthen their squads for the upcoming edition,” it added.
🚨 News 🚨 #TATAWPL 2027 to be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027 🗓️
Player Auction to be held on 28 October 2026 in Kochi 📍
More details ▶️ https://t.co/tuEXkaaY6T pic.twitter.com/mjLcSOJawp
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) September 16, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions, having won the title for the second time earlier this year after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final. Apart from RCB, Mumbai Indians are the only franchise to win the title twice while the Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are yet to win their maiden trophy.
Just after the WPL, India will play host to the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy set to take place from February 14-28,. All the matches of the six-team event will be played at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara. The tournament is set to be played in T20I format.
The teams taking part in the tournament will be Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The six teams will compete in a round-robin league, with the top two sides advancing to the final on February 28. India are the current holders of the Women’s ODI World Cup while Australia are the Women’s T20 World Cup champions after having reclaimed the title this July in England.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.