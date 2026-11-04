WPL 2027: MI face RCB in opener as Vadodara and Mumbai host fifth edition

The 22-match tournament will be split across two venues, with Vadodara hosting the first 11 fixtures from January 14 to 24 before the action shifts to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium for the remaining league games from January 26.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readNov 4, 2026 07:10 PM IST
WPL 2027 Schedule: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener on January 14. (BCCI)WPL 2027 Schedule: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener on January 14. (BCCI)
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The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League will begin with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and former title winners Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Vadodara on January 14, 2027, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The 22-match tournament will be split across two venues, with Vadodara hosting the first 11 fixtures from January 14 to 24 before the action shifts to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium for the remaining league games from January 26. The league stage concludes on February 3, after which the Eliminator will be played on February 5 between the second and third-placed teams.

The table-toppers will qualify directly for the final, scheduled for February 7 at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.

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All matches, including the playoffs, will start at 7:30 PM IST.

WPL 2027 Full Schedule

Match Date Home Team Away Team Venue
1 Wed, 14 Jan Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Vadodara
2 Thu, 15 Jan Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz Vadodara
3 Fri, 16 Jan Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara
4 Sat, 17 Jan UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians Vadodara
5 Sun, 18 Jan Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals Vadodara
6 Mon, 19 Jan Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz Vadodara
7 Tue, 20 Jan Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians Vadodara
8 Wed, 21 Jan UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals Vadodara
9 Thu, 22 Jan Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara
10 Fri, 23 Jan Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Vadodara
11 Sat, 24 Jan UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants Vadodara
12 Mon, 26 Jan Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai-CCI
13 Tue, 27 Jan Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Mumbai-CCI
14 Wed, 28 Jan Mumbai Indians UP Warriorz Mumbai-CCI
15 Thu, 29 Jan Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Mumbai-CCI
16 Fri, 30 Jan Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants Mumbai-CCI
17 Sat, 31 Jan UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai-CCI
18 Sun, 01 Feb Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mumbai-CCI
19 Mon, 02 Feb Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Giants Mumbai-CCI
20 Tue, 03 Feb Delhi Capitals UP Warriorz Mumbai-CCI
21 Thu, 05 Feb Eliminator Mumbai-CCI
22 Sat, 07 Feb Final Mumbai-CCI

WPL 2027 Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagar, Shweta Sehrawat, Saanika Chalke.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Chloe Tryon, Prema Rawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Kumar Prathyoosha.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan.

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UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Asha Sobhana.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, G. Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.

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