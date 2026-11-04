WPL 2027: MI face RCB in opener as Vadodara and Mumbai host fifth edition

The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League will begin with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and former title winners Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Vadodara on January 14, 2027, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

The 22-match tournament will be split across two venues, with Vadodara hosting the first 11 fixtures from January 14 to 24 before the action shifts to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium for the remaining league games from January 26. The league stage concludes on February 3, after which the Eliminator will be played on February 5 between the second and third-placed teams.

The table-toppers will qualify directly for the final, scheduled for February 7 at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.