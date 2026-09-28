WPL 2027 retained and released players: Check out RCB, MI, DC, UPW and GG lists

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The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season’s retention and released lists came to light on Monday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru releasing batter Grace Harris and UP Warriorz letting go of cricketers like Kiran Navgire and Deandra Dottin. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals let go of players like Alana King, Sneh Rana and Lizelle Lee. Two-time champions Mumbai Indians released G Kamalini, left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque among six players while Gujarat Giants released England batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.
The five teams retained 63 players including 23 overseas recruits. Australian star all-rounder Elysse Perry, who was not part of RCB’s triumphant campaign in 2026, has made herself available for the next edition beginning on January 14. RCB released four players in total including Harris, D Hemalatha, Gautami Naik and Linsey Smith.
Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana
Released Players: Grace Harris*, Linsey Smith*, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha
Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Natalie Sciver Brunt*, Nicola Carey*, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail*, Vaishnavi Sharma
Released Players: G Kamalini, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth (overseas), Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha
Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma
Released Players: Lizelle Lee*, Alana King*, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana
Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning*, Phoebe Litchfield*, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tara Norris*
Released Players: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon*, Amy Jones*, Deandra Dottin*, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat, Charlie Knott*, G Trisha, Suman Meena
Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia
Released Players: Danni Wyatt-Hodge*, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.