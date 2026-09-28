WPL 2027 retained and released players: Check out RCB, MI, DC, UPW and GG lists

Trophy during the Women's Premier League Auction, held at JW Marriott Aerocity, New Delhi, India, on 27 November 2025. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season’s retention and released lists came to light on Monday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru releasing batter Grace Harris and UP Warriorz letting go of cricketers like Kiran Navgire and Deandra Dottin. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals let go of players like Alana King, Sneh Rana and Lizelle Lee. Two-time champions Mumbai Indians released G Kamalini, left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque among six players while Gujarat Giants released England batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge.

The five teams retained 63 players including 23 overseas recruits. Australian star all-rounder Elysse Perry, who was not part of RCB’s triumphant campaign in 2026, has made herself available for the next edition beginning on January 14. RCB released four players in total including Harris, D Hemalatha, Gautami Naik and Linsey Smith.