WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: When, where to watch Women’s Premier League player auction

The five WPL franchises will sit down in Kochi on Wednesday with a combined ₹8.15 crore to spend and only 27 slots to fill, as the Women’s Premier League 2027 player auction gets underway at the Grand Hyatt. Proceedings begin at 5:30 PM IST, marking the first time the city has hosted a WPL auction, ahead of the fifth edition scheduled from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Players List, Teams, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Of the 146 shortlisted players, 119 are Indian and 27 overseas, including six from Associate Nations. England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux headline the list at ₹50 lakh each, while G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen sit in the ₹40 lakh bracket. A total of 106 players have listed themselves at the floor price of ₹10 lakh.