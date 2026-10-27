WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: When, where to watch Women’s Premier League player auction

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The five WPL franchises will sit down in Kochi on Wednesday with a combined ₹8.15 crore to spend and only 27 slots to fill, as the Women’s Premier League 2027 player auction gets underway at the Grand Hyatt. Proceedings begin at 5:30 PM IST, marking the first time the city has hosted a WPL auction, ahead of the fifth edition scheduled from January 14 to February 7, 2027.
WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Players List, Teams, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Of the 146 shortlisted players, 119 are Indian and 27 overseas, including six from Associate Nations. England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux headline the list at ₹50 lakh each, while G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen sit in the ₹40 lakh bracket. A total of 106 players have listed themselves at the floor price of ₹10 lakh.
UP Warriorz enter with the biggest purse at ₹3.75 crore and eight slots to fill, while Mumbai Indians have the smallest at ₹90 lakh. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru complete the five franchises.
Here’s the live streaming info for the WPL 2027 player auction:
When is the WPL 2027 auction?
The WPL 2027 player auction will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
What time does the WPL 2027 auction start?
The WPL 2027 player auction begins at 5:30 PM IST.
Where is the WPL 2027 auction taking place?
The WPL 2027 player auction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi.
Where can I watch the WPL 2027 auction live on TV in India?
Television coverage of the WPL 2027 player auction will be available on the Star Sports Network.
How can I live stream the WPL 2027 auction online?
The WPL 2027 player auction will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website from 5:30 PM IST.
How many players are in the WPL 2027 auction pool and how many slots are available?
A total of 146 players will go under the hammer for 27 available slots across the five franchises, 20 Indian and seven overseas positions at the WPL 2027 player auction.