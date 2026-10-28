WPL 2027 Squads: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants complete players list

WPL 2027 Teams: 150 players will go under the hammer during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini-auction on Wednesday, with India wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis, Australian captain Sophie Molineux, England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris among the big names to come up for bidding.

The Warriorz are heading into the auction with the biggest purse, with Rs 3.75 crore. They are followed by Gujarat Giants, who have a Rs 1.25 crore purse. Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Rs 1.15 crore left in the bank, while Delhi Capitals have Rs 1.10 crore. Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse, at Rs 90 lakh. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, the three teams that qualified for the WPL 2026 playoffs, retained most of their core players and needed to fill only a few slots.