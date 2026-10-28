WPL 2027 Squads: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants complete players list

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WPL 2027 Teams: 150 players will go under the hammer during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini-auction on Wednesday, with India wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis, Australian captain Sophie Molineux, England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris among the big names to come up for bidding.
The Warriorz are heading into the auction with the biggest purse, with Rs 3.75 crore. They are followed by Gujarat Giants, who have a Rs 1.25 crore purse. Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Rs 1.15 crore left in the bank, while Delhi Capitals have Rs 1.10 crore. Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse, at Rs 90 lakh. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, the three teams that qualified for the WPL 2026 playoffs, retained most of their core players and needed to fill only a few slots.
Check out the full squads of all 5 teams:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Auction picks:
Full Squad: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Auction picks:
Full Squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Natalie Sciver Brunt*, Nicola Carey*, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail*, Vaishnavi Sharma
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Auction picks:
Full Squad: Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma
UP Warriorz (UPW)
Auction picks:
Full Squad: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning*, Phoebe Litchfield*, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tara Norris*
Gujarat Giants (GG)
Auction picks:
Full Squad: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia