WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Players List, Teams, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

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The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction is set to take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Kochi, with 146 players competing for just 27 available slots across the five franchises. The auction will begin at 5:30 PM IST at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, marking the first time the city has hosted a WPL auction.
The fifth edition of the WPL itself is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.
WPL 2027 Players List and Base Prices
Of the 146 players shortlisted, 119 are Indian (22 capped, 97 uncapped) and 27 are overseas (14 capped, 13 uncapped, including six from Associate Nations). England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux headline the list at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh each. Four players are in the ₹40 lakh bracket, including G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, while 30 players have set their base price at ₹30 lakh. The majority, 106 players, have listed themselves at the floor price of ₹10 lakh.
WPL 2027 Auction: Teams, Squads and Remaining Purse
UP Warriorz
- Purse remaining: ₹3.75 crore
- Slots to fill: 8 (including overseas)
- Retained: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris
- Released: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat
Gujarat Giants
- Purse remaining: ₹1.25 crore
- Slots to fill: 3
- Retained: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita
- Released: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Purse remaining: ₹1.15 crore
- Slots to fill: 5
- Retained: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar
- Released: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha
Delhi Capitals
- Purse remaining: ₹1.10 crore
- Slots to fill: 5
- Retained: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad, Sree Charani, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Deeya Yadav
- Released: Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana
Mumbai Indians
- Purse remaining: ₹90 lakh
- Slots to fill: 6
- Retained: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahila Firdous, Vaishnavi Sharma
- Released: G Kamalini, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Kranthi Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha
WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming and Where to Watch
The WPL 2027 auction will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website from 5:30 PM IST on October 28. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network.