WPL 2027 Auction: Date, Time, Players List, Teams, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction is set to take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in Kochi, with 146 players competing for just 27 available slots across the five franchises. The auction will begin at 5:30 PM IST at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, marking the first time the city has hosted a WPL auction.

The fifth edition of the WPL itself is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

WPL 2027 Players List and Base Prices

Of the 146 players shortlisted, 119 are Indian (22 capped, 97 uncapped) and 27 are overseas (14 capped, 13 uncapped, including six from Associate Nations). England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux headline the list at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh each. Four players are in the ₹40 lakh bracket, including G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, while 30 players have set their base price at ₹30 lakh. The majority, 106 players, have listed themselves at the floor price of ₹10 lakh.