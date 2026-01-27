WPL 2026 Playoffs qualification scenario for DC, MI, GG & UPW

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
WPL 2026 Playoffs scenarios: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru already qualifying for the play-offs, 2 other teams will be vying for the remaining two slots in the Eliminator. RCB, meanwhile, will be looking for one win from their next matches for a direct slot in the final. That will then leave the second and third-placed team to fight it out in the Eliminator.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|RCB
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1.236
|DC
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.169
|GG
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|-0.341
|MI
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0.046
|UPW
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.769
(Updated after RCB vs DC match on January 24)
Matches left: 2 (vs. Mumbai Indians & UP Warriorz)
The two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 10 points from six games. They have already qualified for the playoffs, and one more win in their remaining two fixtures will guarantee them a direct berth in the Final. It is worth noting that the table topper qualifies directly for the Final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator for the second spot in the Final.
RCB boast a healthy NRR of +1.236, and there is even a scenario in which they could lose their next two matches and still secure the direct Final spot with 10 points. Since Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants play each other, only one of those two teams can reach 10 points, and both currently have negative net run rates, making it highly likely that RCB would still finish on top.
Matches left: 2 (vs. Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz)
The situation is straightforward for Delhi Capitals: win both games and qualify for the playoffs. They can even challenge RCB for top spot if RCB lose their next two matches and Delhi win both of theirs. In that case, both teams would be tied on 10 points, with the higher NRR deciding who advances directly to the Final.
Even if Delhi win just one of their last two matches, they will reach 8 points and remain in playoff contention, where net run rate could become decisive. If they lose both remaining games, their campaign will almost certainly be over.
Matches left: 2 (vs. Delhi Capitals & Mumbai Indians)
Gujarat Giants are in a similar position to Delhi Capitals, with the same points and matches played. The scenarios are also parallel: if they beat both MI and DC, they will reach 10 points and could contend with RCB for the top spot if RCB lose heavily in their last two matches, turning it into a net run rate battle. Winning just one of their last two matches would also keep Gujarat in a strong position with 8 points.
Matches left: 2 (vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Gujarat Giants)
The two-time champions Mumbai Indians are struggling this season. Having lost their last three games, they now have just two wins (four points) from six matches. MI must win both of their remaining matches against RCB and GG to stay in playoff contention. If they lose both, they will be eliminated. Winning one and losing one would take them to six points, but they would then need several other results to go their way to challenge for third place. On the positive side, MI have experience on their side and a net run rate of +0.046.
Matches left: 2 (vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Delhi Capitals)
UP Warriorz find themselves in the toughest position, with the lowest net run rate among all five teams. Apart from a double win over MI, they have lost to every other team so far. They must beat both RCB and DC by significant margins in their last two games to reach 8 points and improve their NRR enough to compete for a playoff spot. Winning one and losing one would leave them practically eliminated, though mathematically still alive. Two losses would confirm their elimination and could leave them with the wooden spoon.
