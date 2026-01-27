WPL 2026 Playoffs qualification scenario for DC, MI, GG & UPW

WPL 2026 Playoffs scenarios: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru already qualifying for the play-offs, 2 other teams will be vying for the remaining two slots in the Eliminator. RCB, meanwhile, will be looking for one win from their next matches for a direct slot in the final. That will then leave the second and third-placed team to fight it out in the Eliminator.

WPL 2026 Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR RCB 6 5 1 0 0 10 1.236 DC 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.169 GG 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.341 MI 6 2 4 0 0 4 0.046 UPW 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.769

(Updated after RCB vs DC match on January 24)

Qualification Scenarios for all five teams in Women’s Premier League 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Matches left: 2 (vs. Mumbai Indians & UP Warriorz)

The two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 10 points from six games. They have already qualified for the playoffs, and one more win in their remaining two fixtures will guarantee them a direct berth in the Final. It is worth noting that the table topper qualifies directly for the Final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator for the second spot in the Final.