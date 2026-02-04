WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals cruise into fourth straight final with seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants

Synopsis: Delhi Capitals played their best game in the must-win Eliminator as an all-round performance sees off Gujarat Giants and books a spot in the WPL final

It could have been a tricky chase, but the Delhi Capitals’ top order got its act together at the opportune time, making a mockery of the 169-run target set by the Gujarat Giants to seal a seven-wicket win in the Eliminator in 15.4 overs to enter their fourth straight Women’s Premier League (WPL) final.

With Jemimah Rodrigues at the helm now, they didn’t have an auspicious start to the campaign, losing the first two games, but they seem to be peaking at the right time ahead of Thursday’s summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.