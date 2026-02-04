WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals cruise into fourth straight final with seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants

With Jemimah Rodrigues at the helm now, Delhi Capitals didn't have an auspicious start to the campaign, but they seem to be peaking at the right time ahead of Thursday’s summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
3 min readUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 12:26 AM IST
Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals team in action. (Photo by Anshuman Akash / CREIMAS for WPL)
Make us preferred source on Google

Synopsis: Delhi Capitals played their best game in the must-win Eliminator as an all-round performance sees off Gujarat Giants and books a spot in the WPL final

It could have been a tricky chase, but the Delhi Capitals’ top order got its act together at the opportune time, making a mockery of the 169-run target set by the Gujarat Giants to seal a seven-wicket win in the Eliminator in 15.4 overs to enter their fourth straight Women’s Premier League (WPL) final.

With Jemimah Rodrigues at the helm now, they didn’t have an auspicious start to the campaign, losing the first two games, but they seem to be peaking at the right time ahead of Thursday’s summit clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Batters dominate

Giants would have been pretty happy at the halfway stage with a score of 168, and would have believed that with a decent bowling effort, they had more than an even chance to make the final. They also had the psychological advantage of denying Capitals in two tight chases during the league phase, Sophie Devine holding her nerve with the ball on both occasions.

But Shafali Verma (31 runs in 21 balls) and Lizelle Lee (43 runs in 24 balls) ensured that things never got tight. The score read 75/0 after the powerplay, which broke the back of the chase. The third over, bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, went for 14. The next one, by Devine, for 17 before Renuka Singh Thakur was carted for five boundaries.

The strokeplay was of the highest order, but the bowlers didn’t help their cause by offering too much width and missing their lengths. With the stumps not in play, both batters had a free swing at the ball, accessing both sides of the wicket, and not hesitating to go over the infield.

Despite leg-spinner Georgia Wareham removing both openers in the same over, Laura Wolvaardt (32 not out in 24 balls) and Jemimah (41 runs in 23 balls) put on 68 runs for the third wicket, which went a long way in helping their side enter the final.

Story continues below this ad

Early strikes make a difference

Marizanne Kapp wasn’t among the wickets on Tuesday, but her new-ball Chinelle Henry definitely was. The 30-year-old Jamaican got success with the new ball, getting rid of the dangerous Devine, and then came back to break the 61-run stand between the Aussie duo Beth Mooney (62 not out in 51 balls) and Wareham (35 runs in 25 balls), before getting Bharti Fulmali for a duck. Mooney and Wareham had taken the Giants from the depths of 59/4 in the ninth over to 120 in the 17th.

Nandni Sharma was expensive towards the end, after getting Anushka Sharma and skipper Ashleigh Gardner off her first two balls. The 20th over yielded 15 runs, but in the final analysis, they proved to be well below par.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 168/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 62 not out, Georgia Wareham 35; Chinelle Henry 3/35) lost to Delhi Capitals 169/3 in 15.4 overs (Lizelle Lee 43, Jemimah Rodrigues 41; Georgia Wareham 2/28) by seven wickets

Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Devika Sihag training with PV Sindhu: How Thailand Masters winner is perfecting her power smash
Devika's earliest coach Umendra Rana helped bridge the gap with the Sindhu smash. (AP/BAI)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Indigo, Air India plane wings brush each other at Mumbai Airport, DGCA launches probe
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
manipur cm
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Ethanol
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News