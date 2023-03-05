scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz restrict Gujarat Giants to 169/6

Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023Deepti Sharma of UP Warriorz celebrates picking a wicket against Gujarat Giants.
A fine 46 off 32 balls by young Indian batter Harleen Deol helped Gujarat Giants to a competitive 169 for six in their opening Women’s Premier League fixture against UP Warriorz, here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Giants slumped to 76 for 4 around the halfway mark.

But Harleen continued to bat confidently as she guided the team to a fighting score.

Left-arm England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful UP Warriorz bowler, returning figures of 2/25, while top Indian bowler Deepti Sharma too claimed two wickets to restrict Gujarat Giants to a chaseable total.

“I think 169 is a great total, we have a great bowling side,” Harleen Deol said in the mid innings break. “Looking forward to the chase. It was a strategy, I saw the batters coming. So it was like a strategy (playing risky shots and getting out). That was the conversation going with me and Gardner. That really helped me going. It’s a really good and nice wicket to bat on. We saw our dismissals last night, everybody has bad days. So you need to forget the past and focus on the future.”

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 169/6 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25; Sophie Ecclestone 2/25, Deepti Sharma 2/27)

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 21:21 IST
