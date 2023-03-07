From tweeting about MI in 2013 to playing for MI in 2023: Hayley Matthews’ journey to WPL’s Orange Cap holder

Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL)are on top of the world after two back to back emphatic victories. First by 143 runs over Gujarat Giants and the second a nine wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hayley Matthews headlined the win after her allround show (77* off 38 and 3/28). She also got the Orange cap and won the player of the match award.

Talking about her performance, Matthews said, “Before the start of the game, we thought that the par score would be around 170-180. When we had RCB out for 155, we knew we were in with a big chance. The wicket was also pretty good to bat on. And once we had a batter batting deep, it was easy. Nat and I could do it today.”

Matthews, an avid follower of the Indian Premier League and the Mumbai Indians, also said, “From when I was pretty young, I followed and supported my dad’s favourite sports teams. He was an MI fan from the very first season and a huge Sachin Tendulkar fan. When I was bought in the auction, somebody brought back all my tweets from 2013 around ‘Come on MI’ or something like that. It was pretty funny to see that.”

Hayley Matthews has been the lone shining star in the West Indies side for a while now. A very reliable off-spinner, athletic on the field and most importantly destructive with the bat at the top, Hayley has got everything in her armoury. There is a reason why like many of her male counterparts, she is most sought after in T20 leagues around the world.

Hayley is just 24, but ever since she burst into the scene as a childhood prodigy, she has been destined for bigger things and nothing illustrated it more than the 45-ball 66 she scored against Australia in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup – the only time the latter has lost in the title decider.