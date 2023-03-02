Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023- Full schedule, format, squads, timings and all you need to know

WPL 2023: Women’s cricket looks poised to step out of the imposing shadow of the men’s game in India, and the rest of the world is bracing for the birth of a superpower in the sport.
While male players have long enjoyed rock star status in the cricket-mad country, their female counterparts have had to fight hard to be taken seriously.
Their struggle has finally started yielding results, however, and 15 years after the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a full-fledged women’s T20 tournament will get underway from Saturday, 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.
|Women’s Premier League 2023 Full Schedule
|Match No.
|Day & Time
|Teams
|Venue
|1
|March 4/SAT/ 7.30 pm
|GG vs MI
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|2
|March 5/SUN/ 3.30 pm
|RCB v DC
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|3
|March 5/SUN/ 7.30 pm
|UPW vs GG
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|4
|March 6/Mon/ 7.30 pm
|MI vs RCB
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|5
|March 7/ Tue/ 7.30 pm
|DC vs UPW
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|6
|March 8/ Wed/ 7.30 pm
|GG vs RCB
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|7
|March 9/ Thu/ 7.30 pm
|DC vs MI
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|8
|March 10/ Fri/ 7.30 pm
|RCB vs UPW
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|9
|March 11/ Sat/ 7.30 pm
|GG vs DC
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|10
|March 12/ Sun/ 7.30 pm
|UPW vs MI
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|11
|March 13/ Mon/ 7.30 pm
|DC vs RCB
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|12
|March 14/ Tue/ 7.30 pm
|MI vs GG
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|13
|March 15/ Wed/ 7.30 pm
|UPW vs RCB
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|14
|March 16/ Thu/ 7.30 pm
|DC vs GG
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|15
|March 17/ Fri/ 7.30 pm
|MI vs UPW
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|16
|March 18/ Sat/ 7.30 pm
|RCB vs GG
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|17
|March 20/Mon/ 3.30 pm
|GG vs UPW
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|18
|March 20/ Mon/ 7.30 pm
|MI vs DC
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|19
|March 21/ Tue/ 3.30 pm
|RCB vs MI
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|20
|March 21/ Tue/ 7.30 pm
|UPW vs DC
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
|21
|March 26/ Sun/ 7.30 pm
|Eliminator
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
|22
|March 24/ Sat/ 7.30 pm
|Final
|Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
The teams will play in a double round-robin league format.
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintamani Kalita, Neelam Bisht
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris, Aparna Mondal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (C), Ash Gardner, Sneh Rana (VC), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Hurley Gala, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwar, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, S Meghana, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (C), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
In its inaugural season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days. Two venues across Mumbai will be used for the tournament: DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne CCI.
A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.
The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.
The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.
The Women’s Premier League 2023 season will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app for free while the live broadcast will be available on the Sports18 Network.