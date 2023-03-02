scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023- Full schedule, format, squads, timings and all you need to know

Women's IPL 2023 Complete Schedule: From squads to venues, here is everything you need to know about the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

WPL 2023 Full Schedule:Five teams- Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz- are taking part in the inaugural season of the WPL. (Photo- WPL)
WPL 2023: Women’s cricket looks poised to step out of the imposing shadow of the men’s game in India, and the rest of the world is bracing for the birth of a superpower in the sport.

While male players have long enjoyed rock star status in the cricket-mad country, their female counterparts have had to fight hard to be taken seriously.

Their struggle has finally started yielding results, however, and 15 years after the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a full-fledged women’s T20 tournament will get underway from Saturday, 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Full WPL Schedule:

Women’s Premier League 2023 Full Schedule
Match No. Day & Time Teams Venue
1 March 4/SAT/ 7.30 pm GG vs MI Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
2 March 5/SUN/ 3.30 pm RCB v DC Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
3 March 5/SUN/ 7.30 pm UPW vs GG Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
4 March 6/Mon/ 7.30 pm MI vs RCB Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
5 March 7/ Tue/ 7.30 pm DC vs UPW Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
6 March 8/ Wed/ 7.30 pm GG vs RCB Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
7 March 9/ Thu/ 7.30 pm DC vs MI Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
8 March 10/ Fri/ 7.30 pm RCB vs UPW Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
9 March 11/ Sat/ 7.30 pm GG vs DC Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
10 March 12/ Sun/ 7.30 pm UPW vs MI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
11 March 13/ Mon/ 7.30 pm DC vs RCB Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
12 March 14/ Tue/ 7.30 pm MI vs GG Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
13 March 15/ Wed/ 7.30 pm UPW vs RCB Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
14 March 16/ Thu/ 7.30 pm DC vs GG Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
15 March 17/ Fri/ 7.30 pm MI vs UPW Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
16 March 18/ Sat/ 7.30 pm RCB vs GG Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
17 March 20/Mon/ 3.30 pm GG vs UPW Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
18 March 20/ Mon/ 7.30 pm MI vs DC Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
19 March 21/ Tue/ 3.30 pm RCB vs MI Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
20 March 21/ Tue/ 7.30 pm UPW vs DC Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
21 March 26/ Sun/ 7.30 pm Eliminator Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
22 March 24/ Sat/ 7.30 pm Final Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Tournament Format:

The teams will play in a double round-robin league format.

Teams and squads:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintamani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris, Aparna Mondal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (C), Ash Gardner, Sneh Rana (VC), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Hurley Gala, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwar, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, S Meghana, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma (C), Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Venues:

In its inaugural season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days. Two venues across Mumbai will be used for the tournament: DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne CCI.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March.

The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

WPL Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Premier League 2023 season will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app for free while the live broadcast will be available on the Sports18 Network.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:41 IST
