WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore name tennis legend Sania Mirza as mentor of women’s team

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced on Wednesday that they were naming Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza as the mentor of their women’s team for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

A winner of six Grand Slam titles, Sania has has a 20-year-long career which has seen her win 43 WTA Titles. RCB said in a statement that Sania’s “global stature as one of the leading role models for innumerable women prompted the RCB team management to get her on board, to motivate and encourage the women’s team of RCB. Sania is someone whom the players can relate and respond to easily in a team environment.”

In the recently-concluded WPL auctions, RCB picked star names like India batter Smriti Mandhana, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, Australian medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight, South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk and India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

“It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement. RCB has been a popular team and much followed team in the IPL over the years. I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the Women’s Premier League as it will push the women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child,” Sania said.

“We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as mentor of the RCB women’s team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career. Sania is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber-competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much needed panache to transform the team,” said Rajesh V Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore.