Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
WPL 2023: Kim Garth’s fifer in vain as Grace Harris’ explosive knock guides UP to last over win vs Gujarat

Garth's was the second five-wicket haul of the day as earlier, in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals clash, USA’s Tara Norris claimed the first five-for of the tournament.

Navi Mumbai: UP Warriorz players Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone celebrate thier victory against the Gujarat Giants during Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket match, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Gujarat Giants’ Kim Garth, who was roped in as a replacement for West Indies batter Deandra Dottin on the 11th hour of the Women’s Premier League, claimed a fifer for her side in the second match of the day at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Aussie turned Ireland-born cricketer struck in the very first over of the innings to dismiss UP captain Alyssa Healy, and Shweta Sehrawat. Later, she removed Tahila McGrath for a golden duck. She then scalped half-centurion Kiran Navgire and Simran Shaikh’s wicket, finishing her spell with figures of 4-0-36-5.

This was the second five-wicket haul of the day as earlier, in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals clash, USA’s Tara Norris claimed the first five-for of the tournament. Courtesy of her five-wicket haul, Capitals won comfortably by 60 runs.

Talking about the second game on Sunday, Garth’s brilliant bowling prowess went in vain as riding on Grace Harris and Sophie Eccelstone explosive knocks of 59 off 26 and 22 off 12 respectively, UP Warriorz registered a thrilling three-wicket win over the Giants.

Grace, who walked in to bat with the Warriorz four down for 86, stitched together a 70-run stand alongside Sophie Ecclestone to finish the game in her side’s favor with one ball left to be bowled.

Reflecting on her innings and the win, Harris said post-match, “I started poorly. You need to get the conditions to know how to play. Was thankful that Sophie motored along. Great feeling to finish the game off. I actually knew what I wanted to do. Was getting a bit antsy when there were so many breaks with the DRS at the end. I was just really psyched to get out there and have a bat. Have trained a lot. Love batting with a bit of freedom. Healy, the coach supports any decision. She is a clean striker (Sophie). There was a little bit of confusion towards the end, when the ump walked over to say the DRS had gone down. It was a good bit of fun.”

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 23:46 IST
