scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score WPL 2023: UPW win toss, Playing 11 named but Grace Harris sits out

WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz (DC vs UPW) Live Score Updates: DC face UPW in their upcoming match.

By: Sports Desk
March 7, 2023 19:33 IST
DC vs UP Live Score Updates: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi MumbaiWPL 2023, DC vs UPW Live Scorecard: Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz, 5th Match from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Updates:UP Warriorz opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League on Tuesday. Warriorz brought in pacer Shabnim Ismail at the expense of Grace Harris, who smashed a match winning 59 off 26 balls in the team’s opening game. Delhi named an unchanged team.

Delhi Capitals XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Live Blog

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

19:32 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Player to watch out for

Shabnim Ismail wants to bowl 130kmph! Tonight, she will be making her WPL debut against Delhi Capitals. Will she touch the 130kmph mark tonight?

19:15 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Captains Corner

Meg Lanning: I don't really care what we would do first. The wicket looks really good and will be the same throughout. We are going with the same team. Hopefully more of the same, but it is a new day and we have to start well. It is going to be a good challenge for us. Alyssa Healy: We are going to have a bowl. Little bit of green which is rare in India. We have made a large call, Grace Harris sits out and Ismail comes in. We have made an impact call and hopefully Ismail does that tonight. We have some talented local Indian players and that is a benefit. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side.

19:06 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

19:06 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: UP Warriorz Playing XI

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

19:03 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Toss

UP Warriorz have won the toss and opted to field.

19:02 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Pitch Report

There is a lot of grass on the surface and the bowlers will be happy about it. One should hit the length hard as pacers might get more uot of this pitch.

18:49 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: No shortage of smiles

Image

18:23 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Why it is fun watching Shafali bat?

'Was fun watching Shafali bat from the other end. It was a lot fun, we were smiling all the time. That's the great thing about this competition, you get to play with players you wouldn't have otherwise played with' - Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning on her opening partner

More from Sports
WPL: We were below par, says RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana
WPL: We were below par, says RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana
Sunil Gavaskar’s tips for India’s batsmen on turning tracks: ...
Sunil Gavaskar’s tips for India’s batsmen on turning tracks: ...
Scouted through Insta, quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena breaks jr nati...
Scouted through Insta, quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena breaks jr nati...
India vs Australia: Fans wary of another two-day Test, but rank turner un...
India vs Australia: Fans wary of another two-day Test, but rank turner un...
PSG’s Neymar out for 3-4 months as latest injury requires surgery
PSG’s Neymar out for 3-4 months as latest injury requires surgery
More from Sports >>
18:22 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Grace Harris talks before the game

Grace Harris has already set the tempo with a scintillating 59 off 26 balls in UP Warriorz' win against Gujarat Giants and she wants to put her best foot forward in the upcoming encounter against a formidable Delhi Capitals. "The UP Warriorz have started brilliantly and our team morale is high currently. We want to keep this going and when we face the Delhi Capitals team, we want to put our best foot forward," Harris was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the franchise.

18:05 (IST)07 Mar 2023
Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Hello and Welcome

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams have won the opening matches in the first-ever Women's Premier League. Stay tuned for live updates

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz, 5th T20 Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

wpl 2023, wpl 2023 live updates, delhi capitals vs up warriorz, delhi capitals vs up warriorz live score, DC vs UPW, DC vs UP WPL live score, DC-W vs UP-W live, women’s premier league match today, women’s premier league 2023, delhi capitals women's team, up warriorz women team, delhi capitals vs up warriorz live match, delhi vs up wpl match, delhi capitals women vs up warriorz women WPL 2023: Players to watch out for from India’s U19 T20 World Cup-winning team

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League starts on Saturday and promises to give a lot of young, aspiring women’s cricketers a visible stage to showcase their skills for the world to see.

Indian cricket fans and the team management would be hoping this would be lay the foundation for improving women’s cricket in the country. It would also hope that the WPL can do for the women’s game what the men’s IPL has been doing since 2008, both in terms of player finances and depth of quality players.

India’s recent T20 Under-19 World Cup victory in South Africa has shown that the next generation of women cricketers is coming through. The WPL provides them with a platform to showcase their skills, while also rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the game. (MORE)

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 17:59 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close