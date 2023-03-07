Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score WPL 2023: UPW win toss, Playing 11 named but Grace Harris sits out

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Live: Captains Corner

Meg Lanning: I don't really care what we would do first. The wicket looks really good and will be the same throughout. We are going with the same team. Hopefully more of the same, but it is a new day and we have to start well. It is going to be a good challenge for us. Alyssa Healy: We are going to have a bowl. Little bit of green which is rare in India. We have made a large call, Grace Harris sits out and Ismail comes in. We have made an impact call and hopefully Ismail does that tonight. We have some talented local Indian players and that is a benefit. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side.