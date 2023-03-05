WPL 2023: Deandra Dottin ruled out of tournament after failing to obtain medical clearance, say Gujarat Giants

Ahead of their opening match of inaugural Women’s Premier League against the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants announced that West Indies batter Deandra Dottin was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury and named Australia’s Kim Garth as a replacement.

But the Windies batter denied the reason and said on social media that she was completely fine.

“Get well soon from what if I may ask?” she wrote on her Instagram story replying to a post wishing her good health.

Later, she took to Twitter and wrote, “I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl.”

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

Following Dottin’s tweet, on Sunday, the Giants released an official statement and said that they could not ‘obtain a medical clearance for Dottin before the defined deadline’ while adding that the franchise looks forward to having her as part of the team in the upcoming seasons.

The statement read: “Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for the season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WPL. We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons.”

Meanwhile, the Giants bagged the Windies batter for Rs 60 lakh during the auction after bids for her at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

On the other hand, Garth went unsold at the WPL auction last month. She was a part of the Australia camp for the T20 World Cup in South Africa. However, the batter only played two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.