Monday, Feb 13, 2023
WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch WPL auction live?

WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming: The Women's Premier League 2023 Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST in Mumbai on Monday (January 13)

WPL, WPL 2023, WPL 2023 auction, WPL live streaming, WPL auction live streaming. how to watch WPL auction, where to watch WPL auctionWPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming: Five franchises will bid for players in WPL auction today (January 13).
WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming: The landmark day has finally arrived when all eyes are on the inaugural player auctions for the Women’s Premier League launched by the BCCI. A total of 409 players (246 Indian and 163 overseas) are set to go under the hammer with many expected to become millionaires by the end of the day, making them one of the highest-paid athletes in women’s sports.

WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Details:

When will the WPL auction 2023 take place?

The WPL auction 2023 will take place on Monday, 13 February 2023.

When will the WPL auction 2023 start?

The WPL auction 2023 will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the WPL auction 2023 Live?

The WPL auction 2023 will be broadcasted on Sports 18 Network channels.

Where will the WPL auction 2023 take place?

The WPL auction 2023 will take place in Mumbai.

How to watch the live streaming of the WPL auction 2023?

One can watch the WPL auction 2023 live stream on the Jio Cinema app.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 08:58 IST
