WPL 2023: USA’s Tara Norris picks the first five-wicket haul of season in DC vs RCB game

Delhi Capitals’ left-arm seamer Tara Norris picked the first five-wicket haul of the Women’s Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The United Nations player scalped the all-important wicket of Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry at a crucial stage of the game which helped the Capitals to take all two points. Norris later picked up the wickets of Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja. She later came back in the end to dismiss England skipper Heather Knight.

Courtesy of her five-wicket haul, Capitals won comfortably by 60 runs. Chasing a mammoth 224 runs, Royal Challengers could only manage 163 runs. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning were the top scorers in the first innings with 84 and 72 respectively.

“Delighted. Meg and Shafali started well with the bat and the bowlers executed their plans. It is amazing to be here and delighted with the win. The first wicket is pretty special and will definitely take that,” said Norris after receiving Player Of the Match award.

The 24-year-old is the only player from an associate nation in the WPL. “There are quite a few world-class players and luckily I’ll get to train with some of them and hopefully play against a few of them. I am looking to learn and embrace as much as I can,” Norris said earlier in the month.

“Also, I have never been to India before. I will have to learn about the conditions and the climate here,” Norris said. She added that she wanted to make associate nations proud with her performances in WPL.

“I definitely want to do all the associate nations proud. I have a voice for those players. A lot of girls struggle with funding and facilities. I want to raise awareness for the associates and hopefully next year, more players will be involved. I was really surprised and honoured to be picked not only as a USA cricketer but as a representative of the Associate Nations as well,” she said.