Mohammad Shami thinks he is too powerful, a big cricketer: Hasin Jahan

A day after Kolkata’s Alipore court issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in domestic violence case, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday said that her husband thinks he is “too powerful”. Jahan also thanked the judicial system as the court has asked Shami to surrender in 15 days.

“I am grateful to the judicial system. I have been fighting for justice for more than a year now. You all know, Shami thinks that he is all too powerful, that he is a big cricketer,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

The warrant was issued by additional chief judicial magistrate Subrata Mukherjee on a case filed by Jahan against Shami and his brother.

In April this year, Jahan was taken into police custody after she created a ruckus at her in-law’s house in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. She was later released on bail.

Alleging intimidation by the Uttar Pradesh police, the former model said “it was God’s grace they didn’t succeed.” “Had I not been from West Bengal, had Mamata Banerjee not been our Chief Minister, I wouldn’t have been able to live safely here. Amroha police were trying to harass me and my daughter.”

Jahan, who joined Congress last year, grabbed the spotlight after she accused her cricketer husband of match-fixing, adultery, and domestic violence. Following a written complaint by Jahan, an FIR was lodged against Shami and his family members at Kolkata’s Jadavpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to women by their husbands as well as relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation.

After the allegations, BCCI decided to withhold Shami’s contract. While he denied all the allegations, Jahan also alleged that the cricketer received money from a Pakistani woman for fixing matches for India. However, BCCI later gave a clean chit to Shami.