‘Would not compare him to Bumrah, but he is there’: Vihari on Prince

Prince Yadav has been quite superb with his bowling in the recent T20I series. While the scores have been quite high, he has managed to keep his nerve not just in the early overs but in the middle and final overs as well. His execution of yorkers has been extraordinary against batters who were smelling blood in the final overs of the innings. Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari would say he is still not as good as India’s ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah but he is on the way to get there.

“Prince Yadav is bowling the important overs. I think he is one bowler who will serve Indian cricket for a long time, especially in the white-ball format. I would not compare him to Bumrah, but he is there. He is getting there. He is creating impact. He has got a good yorker and can be a death-overs specialist,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.