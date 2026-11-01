‘Would have pushed the coach to send Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir’: Irfan Pathan

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India got themselves into a pickle in the fourth T20I, chasing a massive 260 runs. After the initial wickets fell in the powerplay, the side sent in Axar Patel to bat instead of Naman Dhir or Tilak Varma. This T20I team under Gautam Gambhir is known for flexibility in its batting combinations; however, on this occasion, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said the team should have gone the other way.
“So, if you want to go with right and left-hand combination, Tilak is there as a left-hander. Naman Dhir is there as a right-hander. And both these guys are playing their T20 cricket so well. If they get more opportunities, it will be great. If I was there in the dressing room, I would have pushed the coach to send Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir,” Pathan said on ESPNCricinfo.
“I get why Axar Patel was pushed up, especially when India were losing wickets. He has done it in the World Cup final as well. He has done it some other important games. So, that recency in their head, of him performing really well, goes in the favour of Axar Patel. But, if Tilak and Naman Dhir get more opportunities to play more number of balls, you never know what can happen,” he added.
India suffered a taste of their medicine at Eden Park when New Zealand registered their highest-ever score and secured an 87-run win in the fourth T20I on Friday.
Led by a belligerent Glenn Phillips century (107) and a comprehensive bowling effort, the Kiwis clinched the penultimate game of the five-match series, avoiding a whitewash after three successive defeats.
Sent in to bat first by Shreyas Iyer, New Zealand were reduced to 34 for two inside four overs before Phillips turbo-charged his way to his third century in the format in only 46 balls. The innings was packed with 10 towering sixes and six fours. The Black Caps eventually racked up 259 for seven on the board, their highest T20I score, surpassing the previous best of 254 for five against Scotland. It is also the highest score ever conceded by India in the format.