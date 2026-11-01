‘Would have pushed the coach to send Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir’: Irfan Pathan

India got themselves into a pickle in the fourth T20I, chasing a massive 260 runs. After the initial wickets fell in the powerplay, the side sent in Axar Patel to bat instead of Naman Dhir or Tilak Varma. This T20I team under Gautam Gambhir is known for flexibility in its batting combinations; however, on this occasion, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said the team should have gone the other way.

“So, if you want to go with right and left-hand combination, Tilak is there as a left-hander. Naman Dhir is there as a right-hander. And both these guys are playing their T20 cricket so well. If they get more opportunities, it will be great. If I was there in the dressing room, I would have pushed the coach to send Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir,” Pathan said on ESPNCricinfo.