Monday, Jan 30, 2023
World’s first-ever online coach?: Pakistan cricket in unusual arrangements with Mickey Arthur

Arthur is renowned as a successful coach, who has led South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the international stage.

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur is likely to take up the Men In Green’s coaching responsibilities again but this time with a twist. According to reports from Pakistan news outlets, Arthur will be working with the team mostly in an online capacity but will join them in person for the upcoming ODI World Cup in in India.

Meanwhile, he will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as their full-time coach, the reports added. The Pakistan Cricket Board will appoint Arthur’s assistant who will be in charge of the team on the ground in his absence.

He joined Derbyshire ahead of the 2022 season and helped them turn their form during his first campaign in charge.

He achieved a club-record nine wins in the 2022 Vitality Blast group stage.

A few days ago PCB chief Najam Sethi had said in a press conference that Arthur’s return as Pakistan coach was very much on the cards.

“I want to make it clear I am in direct negotiations with Mickey and I think 90 percent of the discussions. We have covered many areas and very soon we may give you good news. “If Mickey comes he will be making his own team and we will only find how much we need to pay them and this matter will be resolved in 2-3 days,” Sethi had told a news conference.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:47 IST
