World XI vs West Indies T20: West Indies played like champions, says Shahid Afridi

West Indies’ Andre Russell was brilliant with the new ball. (Source: AP) West Indies’ Andre Russell was brilliant with the new ball. (Source: AP)

ICC World XI were completely outplayed by a dominant West Indies side which won the Hurricane Relief T20 fund-raiser by 72 runs at Lord’s on Friday. Led by a blistering half-century by Evin Lewis, the World Champions put up a formidable 199/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, World XI faltered at the start and then kept losing wickets at regular intervals before ultimately being bundled out for 127 runs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, World XI skipper Shahid Afridi praised his opponents and said, “They are champions and they played like champions. Want to thank ICC for inviting me, being part of a good force. We have to help each other through sports, cricket, if people are struggling with health or education, we should support each other. I’m lucky to finish my career at the Home of Cricket, thanks to Andy Flower and everyone for giving me the opportunity. I’m struggling with my fitness, but because of this cause I’m here.”

Man of the Match, Evin Lewis expressed satisfaction over his innings and said, “It was a pretty decent wicket, bit on the slow side. We went out there and scored almost 200 and then defended. It’s always good to give back, the people of Dominica will feel relieved that we did something for them, and got a victory as well. Important that we make the most of every opportunity to play for West Indies.”

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite thanked the crowd which turned up in large numbers for a noble cause and said, “Hopefully we’ve raised some money to benefit people back home and help the infrastructure. People have been struggling, but this good feeling will spread throughout the Caribbean. Hopefully we can get the electricity back on and make people feel better.”

