World XI vs West Indies T20: Twitterati applauds cricketers ‘coming together for a great cause’

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Defending T20 champions West Indies took on ICC World XI in a charity match at Lords to raise funds for cricket facilities that were damaged by last year’s hurricanes across the Caribbean islands.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 1, 2018 4:09:32 am
West Indies’ Evin Lewis top scored for his side with a quickfire 58 off 27 balls. (Source: Reuters)
Defending T20 champions West Indies took on ICC World XI in a charity match at Lords to raise funds for cricket facilities that were damaged by last year’s hurricanes across the Caribbean islands. A magnificent all-round performance by the West Indies earned them a convincing 72-run win over their opponents. Led by Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies batted first and scored a challenging 199/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Shahid Afridi and his team stumbled in their chase and could only muster 127 runs on the board handing the champions a comprehensive victory. However, social media was all praise for cricketers coming together in a noble cause. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter-

Meanwhile, speaking at the post-match press-conference, WXI skipper, Shahid Afridi applauded his opponents and said,“They are champions and they played like champions. Want to thank ICC for inviting me, being part of a good force. We have to help each other through sports, cricket, if people are struggling with health or education, we should support each other. I’m lucky to finish my career at the Home of Cricket, thanks to Andy Flower and everyone for giving me the opportunity. I’m struggling with my fitness, but because of this cause I’m here.”

