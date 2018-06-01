World XI vs West Indies T20: Shahid Afridi receives guard of honour as he bids farewell to International career

Shahid Afridi receives Guard of honour during exhibition match between World XI and West Indies. (Source: ICC) Shahid Afridi receives Guard of honour during exhibition match between World XI and West Indies. (Source: ICC)

Shahid Afridi received Guard of Honour during the T20I match between West Indies and World XI at the iconic Lord’s as he bid farewell to International career in cricket. Afridi capained the World XI team during the exhibition match to help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Carribean damaged by hurricanes.

With a rich International career of 11,196 runs, 541 wickets, the former Pakistan captain, popularly known as Boom Boom, was given the captaincy role after England’s Eoin Morgan pulled out of the match because of a fractured finger.

While speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain during the match, Afridi said that he has no more comebacks planned. “No more comebacks. You see my situation and thank god my overs are finished. I am priveleged to play in home of cricket.”

Guard of honour for Shahid Afridi as he says farewell to international cricket #CricketRelief pic.twitter.com/Aog3X0aL85 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 31 May 2018

11,196 runs.

541 wickets.

1 fantastic international career. Thank you @SAfridiOfficial for all of the memories! 🙌#CricketRelief pic.twitter.com/nFEpJPJdkb — ICC (@ICC) 31 May 2018

At the start of the match, Afridi said, “It’s wonderful for me to be part of the game for noble cause. All are keen and focussed to play this game. If you look at Windies, they are World Champions, it will be a good game. I’m carrying injury for last two months. After PSL, I didn’t bowl, didn’t bat.”

Afridi has played two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is at Lord’s, including the final of the ICC World T20 in 2009.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd