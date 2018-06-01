World XI vs West Indies T20: West Indies win by 72 runs

West Indies proved once again why there are the champions in the shortest format of the game by beating World XI by 72 runs on Thursday night. Put into bat, the men in red piled up a massive 199/4 in 20 overs. Evin Lewis top-scored with 58 while the others chipped in with equal contributions. In reply, World XI never get going as they lost early wickets. Thisara Perera was the only batsman to score a fifty before WXI were bowled out for 127.
Numerous well-known faces from the world of cricket took to the field at Lord’s to help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadiums in the Caribbean that were damaged by the hurricanes in 2017. Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, Sir. Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, Windsor Park in Dominica, AO Shirley Recreation Ground in British Virgin Islands and Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Martin were among the stadia that bore the brunt of the storms caused by Huricanes Irma and Maria.
Mitchell McClenaghan is gone for 10. Tries to hoick one over the boundary ropes but Ashley Nurse comes running in from sweeper cover and takes a brilliant catch. Final wicket for Windies XI as Tymal Mills won't come out to bat It's all over at Lord's. WXI- 127 - all out! West Indies win by 72 runs.
12 runs came off the 16th over as Mitchell McClenaghan deposits Ashley Nurse for a huge six. While World XI need 76 in 24 balls, the game seems to have slipped away from their grasp as they have only 2 wickets in hand. WXI are 124/8 in 16 overs, need 76 runs in 24 balls
What an over by Kesrick Williams. First, he takes a brilliant caught and bowled to remove the inform Thisara Perera for 61 and then traps Rashid Khan lbw for 9. WXI- 112/8 after 15 overs
Shahid Afridi is gone for 11. Keemo Paul bags his wicket. It was a low full toss and Afridi goes for the big hit but finds the fielder on the boundary. End of BOOM! BOOM! Raises his bat and acknowledges the applause. WXI- 93/6 after 12 overs
17 runs came off Kesrick Williams' over. Thisara Perera lofts him for two sixes. World XI need to get a move on from here before its too late.
10 overs have been bowled and World XI are tottering at 63/5. Half their side is back in the dressing room and they still need 137 runs in the next 10 overs. A half-fit Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera are at the crease. It's looking bleak for the men in blue now. WXI- 63-5 in 10 overs
After a disastrous start, World XI have reached 50 in the eight over. However, they have lost half their side and it looks like an uphill battle from here. World XI need 146 runs in 66 balls. WXI- 54-5 in 9 overs.
Shoaib Malik is out for 12. Carlos Brathwaite gets his wicket. The ball pitches on off stump and then comes into the batsman. Malik is not in a good position and the ball is crashing into the stumps. In comes Shahid Afridi (with a runner) amidst huge cheers! WXI-45/5
Thisara Perera (21) ekes out 11 runs in the seventh over by smashing Keemo Paul for two boundaries in his first over. The scoreboard is finally getting a move on. WXI- 41/4
Shoaib Malik (12), Thisara Perera (7) are rebuilding the innings after a destructive opening spell by Andre Russell and Samuel Badree. However, chasing 200 seems like a distant dream now. WXI- 30/4
This time it's Sam Billings. Windies are all over World XI. Andre Russell gets his second of the evening. WXI - 8/4
Dinesh Karthik is gone for a duck. It's all falling apart for World XI! Samuel Badree gets his second wicket. WXI- 8/3
Samuel Badree strikes. Quicker delivery, skids along the surface and wraps Ronchi on the pads. Umpire lifts the finger as the ball is crashing straight onto the woodwork. Luke Ronchi is out for a duck. WXI- 8/2
Andre Russell picks up the wicket of Tamim Iqbal. Brilliant catch by Evin Lewis at point. Fullish delivery, Iqbal goes for the drive but fails to keep it along the ground. Lewis latches on to it. - WXI- 4/1
World XI begin their the chase as Tamim Iqbal and Luke Ronchi make their way into the middle. Word XI have exactly 200 runs to chase. Can they do it? Let's find out.
Even though WI did not cross 200, Evin Lewis' 58 and Denesh Ramdin's 43 and Marlon Samuels' 43 help West Indies post 199/4. Will World XI be able to chase down 200?
Rashid finishes with the figures 2/48 as Russell slams two sixes and a four in this over. WI are 189/4 after 19 overs. Another over to go as the Windies look like they can cross the 200-run mark
Rashid Khan gets his second wickets as Samuel, who tries to clear the long-on fielder, departs for 43 after getting caught in the deep by Perera. WI are 152/4 after 17 overs
Mills goes off after pulling his calf due to a dive as Samuels slams fours and sixes. WI are 137/3 after 15 overs
Samuels is on fire as he dispatches it for a maximum, winning WI 12 runs in this over with Sandeep Lamichhane coming into the attack. WI are 127/3 after 14 overs.
Lamichane marks his international debut by opening his scoreline in the 13th over as Samuels slams a six, that goes deep in the stands. He carefully waits for the ball and executes his smash to launch it over the boundary. WI are 113-3 after 13 overs
With a simple stumping, Fletcher falls into the trap as he misses it completely. Despite missing, Fletches goes through with his original plan but all he manages to do is run past. WI are 101/3 after 12 overs
Shoaib Malik gets the second wicket for World XI as Chris Gayle departs for 18. Gayle gets clean bowled by Shoaib as West Indies cross the 100-mark after 11 overs
Captain Afridi gets Malik back into the attack as Andre Fletcher comes in for Lewis. Gayle is having an unusual day with 17 off 25 balls. WI are 81/1 after nine overs
Rashid Khan with the breakthrough in his first over as he traps Evin Lewis lbw in front for 58. Lewis departs after a very fine innings as WI are 75/1 after eight overs
That's the end of the powerplay! Still no wickets for the World XI, but Gayle came close to being caught by McClenaghan off Mills while Lewis is on fire for West Indies, who are 51/0 after 6 overs.
Shoaib Malik comes into attack but Lewis is in good touch today as he sends one over the deep mid-wicket for a six . He went big again in the fourth ball, sending it crashing over extra cover. WI are 23/0 after three overs.
With Mills coming in to bowl in the second over, Gayle tries to go big but misses out completely. Mills starts with a maiden to Gayle. WI are 11/0 after 2 overs.
A good start by West Indies as Evin Lewis, who opens with Chris Gayle, fetches eight runs. McLenaghan bowls a perfect yorker to Gayle first up WI are 11/0 after one over against World XI.
Sir Viv Richards rings the bell at Lord's before the players make their way out into the middle. This is an international game, mind. Looks like a guard of honour for World XI captain Shahid Afridi by the look of the things. Surely not? He takes his cap off and bows to the crowd. Last international comeback? Maybe a discussion for some other day.
ICC World XI: Luke Ronchi, Tamim Iqbal, Sam Billings, Dinesh Karthik, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tymal Mills
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Ashley Nurse, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams
Shahid Afridi at the toss: "Looks overcast, we'll give them a chance (to bat). It's wonderful for me to be part of the game for noble cause. All are keen and focussed to play this game. If you look at Windies, they are World Champions, it will be a good game. I'm carrying injury for last two months. After PSL, I didn't bowl, didn't bat."
Carlos Brathwaite at the toss: "As players we have a big platform. Thanks to the guys for coming here. Some are here from the IPL. To be able to share our experiences and skill-sets at home of cricket for a worthy cause. Looking forward to the game."
ICC World XI have won the toss and they have opted to field in the Cricket Relief game at Lord's.
How Shahid Afridi reacted to being named as captain of World XI when Morgan stepped away: "It’s a great honour to be leading the ICC World XI side, that too for such a good cause. I’m sure all the players from either side are looking forward to the match with great enthusiasm and people will get to see some high-quality cricket on Thursday."
World XI coach Andy Flower in the presser: "The hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the islands of Anguilla and Dominica eight months ago so perhaps this isn't in the public consciousness as powerfully as it was back then. But after that happened, initially the West Indies Cricket Board and Giles Clarke talked together, and then the ICC and the MCC came together to put this event on to raise money to restore the cricket grounds in those islands."
Sandeep Lamichhane made an impact in the latter stages of the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils. How will the Nepal player do tonight?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this nobel time in world cricket. Reminds of the time when a World XI side toured Pakistan in a boost to return of international cricket in the country. This time, the purpose is to raise funds for repair of stadiums in the Caribbean that were affected by the hurricanes in 2017. World XI will be led by Shahid Afridi and West Indies by Carlos Brathwaite. Setting - Lord's. Promises to be a belter!