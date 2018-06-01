World XI vs West Indies T20: West Indies win by 72 runs

Shahid Afridi led World XI were beaten by West Indies at Lord’s. (Source: AP file) Shahid Afridi led World XI were beaten by West Indies at Lord’s. (Source: AP file)

West Indies proved once again why there are the champions in the shortest format of the game by beating World XI by 72 runs on Thursday night. Put into bat, the men in red piled up a massive 199/4 in 20 overs. Evin Lewis top-scored with 58 while the others chipped in with equal contributions. In reply, World XI never get going as they lost early wickets. Thisara Perera was the only batsman to score a fifty before WXI were bowled out for 127.

Numerous well-known faces from the world of cricket took to the field at Lord’s to help raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadiums in the Caribbean that were damaged by the hurricanes in 2017. Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, Sir. Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, Windsor Park in Dominica, AO Shirley Recreation Ground in British Virgin Islands and Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Martin were among the stadia that bore the brunt of the storms caused by Huricanes Irma and Maria.