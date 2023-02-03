scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
World Twenty20 2007 hero Joginder Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The right-arm medium pacer announced his move in a letter to Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, before posting a copy of it on his social media handles.

Joginder sharmaJoginder Sharma represented India in four ODIs and four T20Is over the course of his career. (FILE)
Former India cricketer Joginder Sharma, who memorably bowled the last over of the T20 World Cup final in 2007, has called time on his career to “explore new opportunities in the world of cricket and in the business side of it”.

“Today with immense gratitude and humility I announce my retirement from all forms of international and domestic cricket. My journey from 2002 to 2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life honour representing India level of sport,” he wrote.

“I am excited to announce I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer. I look forward to this chapter in my life.”

The Haryana cricketer represented India in four ODIs and four T20Is over the course of his career.

Know Joginder Sharma

The 39-year-old Joginder may have played just four games for India, but made a decisive contribution to India’s ICC World Twenty20 title in 2007. In the ICC World Twenty20 final, with Pakistan needing just 13 runs off the final over and with one wicket in hand, India skipper MS Dhoni gave the ball to Joginder, much to the surprise of everyone. Misbah-ul-Haq reduced that equation to six runs off four balls with an imperious six, but Joginder held his nerve to get Misbah to go for a scoop which landed in the palms of S Sreesanth at short fine leg. The wicket made Joginder an instant hero back home. However, that was the last time he played for the Men in Blue.

While he played for Chennai Super Kings for four seasons in the Indian Premier League, he played in just 16 matches. He recently made news while manning the frontlines of the nation’s fight against COVID-19 in his job as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at Haryana’s Hisar district.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 14:31 IST
