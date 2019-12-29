World Test XI of the decade

Test XI of the decade Test XI of the decade

Who have been the best batsmen and bowlers in the world in Test cricket in the last decade? What would a playing XI look like if a team were to be formed with the most established names in the longest format?

Opener – Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook (File Photo/Reuters) Alastair Cook (File Photo/Reuters)

Alastair Cook became over the course of this decade England’s highest run-scorer and century-maker in Test cricket. He has also been an emblem of England’s Test team over the decade, being the fulcrum at the top of the order as the team went from the heady years of Kevin Pietersen to the more composed years with Joe Root in the middle order.

Cook’s batting was in a decline in the later half of the decade, till he hung up his boots in 2018, but the first half of the decade saw Cook becoming one of the best opening batsmen in the history of Test cricket. The 2010/11 Ashes saw him amass 766 runs in seven innings to anchor England’s first series win in Australia for 24 years.

Opener – David Warner

David Warner (File Photo/AP) David Warner (File Photo/AP)

David Warner, Alastair Cook’s antithesis in every imaginable way, is the second opener chosen to be part of this XI. Warner might have had burst onto international cricket as a specialist in the shorter formats, but he has over the last decade cemented his reputation as one of the best opening batsmen of recent times across formats.

Making his Test debut in 2011, he carried his bat through only in his second Test innings – a sign of a different side of Warner, that was to manifest itself many times over the years. In 2019, he scored 335* vs Pakistan, his highest score in the longest format.

3 – Steve Smith

Steve Smith (File Photo/Reuters) Steve Smith (File Photo/Reuters)

If somebody had predicted in the last decade that Steve Smith would become the best Test batsman in the world, it would have made for a laughable statement. Smith, who started out as a leg spinner in the shorter formats, has metamorphosed into the batsman with the most impenetrable defence in recent years.

He might have a technique great Test batsmen of the past might have sniggered at, but his volume of runs – he is the highest run-scorer in Test cricket over the last decade – is testament to how big an impact he has had on the game. Tellingly, Australia’s newest Test superstar – Marnus Labuschagne – has started out his career in much the same way Smith had – with an unorthodox technique and a backstory of a spinner who has magically turned into a batsman who cannot be dismissed.

4 – Virat Kohli (captain)

Virat Kohli (File Photo) Virat Kohli (File Photo)

Virat Kohli’s Team India have been the team to beat in Test cricket over the last decade and one of the major factors behind this success is the volume of runs scored by the skipper himself at No. 4. Barring Bangladesh, Kohli has scored Test hundreds in and against every country he has played. He is the third highest run-getter in the Test format in this decade.

Kohli’s captaincy has also brought about a new dimension to the Indian Test side, by virtue of which he is also nominated as the captain of this ‘playing XI’. His aggressive brand of cricket and how he gets the crowd involved in India’s home matches has on many occasions brought Test cricket to life.

5 – Joe Root

Joe Root (File Photo) Joe Root (File Photo)

It would be an intense dispute to decide who the third best middle order batsman has been in Tests over the last decade, with Joe Root of England and Kane Williamson of New Zealand perhaps having equal claim, but Root beats Williamson out on basis of having a slightly better first half of the decade.

In the year 2015, Root made 1385 Test runs and vied with Steve Smith for the No.1 spot in the ICC Test rankings. Root might have fallen short of the standards reached by Smith and Kohli in the last few years, but he has a proven ability to put a price on his wicket and consistently put up 50+ scores.

6 – Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes (File Photo/AP) Ben Stokes (File Photo/AP)

Ben Stokes is the all-rounder in this Test XI, for his ability to be the fourth seam bowling option and his proven track record of being capable of winning matches single-handedly with the bat.

If Stokes’s prodigious talent was always known about, as much as his natural inclination to be embroiled in trouble, 2019 was the year it all came together for the Durham cricketer. With his one-man show in Headingley, when Stokes produced one of the best shows of batting heroics of recent times, Stokes has established himself as an all-time great in the Test arena.

7 – Kumar Sangakkara (Wicketkeeper)

Kumar Sangakkara (File Photo/ Reuters) Kumar Sangakkara (File Photo/ Reuters)

The only cricketer in this team to have played the majority of his cricket in the last decade, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is the designated wicketkeeper of this XI.

He was named the Test Cricketer of the Year by ICC in 2012. Later that year, he became the equal fastest man to 10,000 Test runs alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. A rare instance of a batsman who continued to score big runs in the Test arena even in the final days of his career, Sangakkara scored 203 vs New Zealand in Wellington in 2015, the year he would later retire.

8 – Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon (File Photo/ Reuters) Nathan Lyon (File Photo/ Reuters)

Australia’s Nathan Lyon narrowly trumps India’s Ravichandran Ashwin to be picked as the specialist spinner in this side.

The pitch curator who became the best Test spinner of the decade – Nathan Lyon’s story will take some beating. Lyon struck with his first ball in Test cricket when he had Kumar Sangakkara caught at slip. By 2015, Lyon had become Australia’s most successful Test offspinner of all time, passing Hugh Trumble’s tally of 141 wickets. He became just the sixth Australian to take 300 Test wickets, and only the second spinner behind Shane Warne.

9 – Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn (File Photo/ Reuters) Dale Steyn (File Photo/ Reuters)

Dale Steyn leads the pace trio selected in this XI. The veteran South Africa bowler had already established himself as one of the most fearsome fast bowlers in the world by the end of the last decade.

Steyn, showing admirable longevity for a fast bowler, is still active in Test cricket, having taken his wicket count to 439 wickets in the Test arena this year – the seventh highest count of all time.

10 – Trent Boult

Trent Boult (File Photo) Trent Boult (File Photo)

New Zealand’s Trent Boult is picked as the most junior bowler in this legendary pace unit. Boult might not have the prodigious records of Steyn and James Anderson, but his pace and ability to move the ball both ways makes him the only left-arm seamer in this side.

Boult burst onto the Test areana in 2011 and raced past 100 wickets in only his 29th match. In 2013, only two years since his debut, he was New Zealand’s top-wicket taker. Alongside Tim Southee, he has formed a formidable new ball pair for New Zealand over the last decade. He also happens to be one the best fielders among fast bowlers.

11 – James Anderson

James Anderson (File Photo) James Anderson (File Photo)

James Anderson is probably the fast bowler who can be said to define not just the last decade but also this century so far. With 577 wickets, Anderson is the highest wicket-taking bowler in Test cricket among fast bowlers.

His 150 Test matches is also an incredible feat. No specialist bowler – fast bowler or spinner – has come anywhere close to playing as many matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd