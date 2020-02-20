World Test Championship points system unfair: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli with the series trophy ahead of the 1st Test between New Zealand and India in Wellington on Wednesday (Twitter/BlackCaps) Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli with the series trophy ahead of the 1st Test between New Zealand and India in Wellington on Wednesday (Twitter/BlackCaps)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not a fan of the points system used for the World Test Championship where a team gets a maximum of 120 points irrespective of the length of the series.

As per points system, the value for each Test match win in the upcoming two-match series is 60 points per game.

However if it’s an Ashes series, the value of a Test match win is reduced to 24 as there are five matches.

“It’s an interesting one. I guess there’s an element to it that isn’t fair. But I guess there is an effort in bringing context to Test cricket which wasn’t there. So I mean the World Test Championship is a step in the right direction.

“It’s not perfect but I guess after the first year or two of it, there’ll always be efforts to continue to make it a better product,” Williamson was guarded in his criticism on the eve of the first Test.

But he did mention that points distribution system needs to have a relook.

“It is a step in the right direction but there are so many parts to it that some teams playing five, some teams playing two, the difference in countries, there is just heaps of different parts to it that don’t quite make the points of equal measure,” said the Kiwi skipper.

“But we have all signed up for it and we are all keen to see how it unfolds and I’m sure it’ll develop over time,” he said.

Williamson’s sentiment was also echoed by one of his senior teammates Ross Taylor, who was also critical of the points system.

“There are probably still a few teething issues to go with the points system but it has brought context to cricket which is probably what ICC were after. Is it the ideal situation at the moment? Probably not. But it’s a lot better now than it was before when we had nothing,” Taylor had said during his interaction earlier this week.

Me and Virat have similar views on the game: Williamson

Chalk and cheese they might be when it comes to their on-field personas but that has not come in the way of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson forming a mutual admiration club.

The fierce Kohli and the mostly calm Williamson admire and respect each other as cricketers and more importantly as human beings.

“If we had to share no.1 spot, it would be New Zealand,” skipper Kohli said during a dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner on Wednesday.

“Every team wants to beat us but I can tell you there would be no spite and that’s why I could sit with Kane Williamson mid-game and have a conversation on life and not cricket,” Kohli had said.

Williamson couldn’t agree more about the conversation beyond the boundary during a recent T20 game from which both sat out.

“It was really interesting the other day to sit down and have a quiet chat on the outfield and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game,” the New Zealand skipper said.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (Illustration by Suvajit Dey) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. (Illustration by Suvajit Dey)

While their approach might be different but Kohli’s outlook on the game earns nothing but respect from one of his peers.

“We have slightly different approaches which was really refreshing but that is very inspiring from a guy that’s leading the way in his tenacious and competitive attitude but his outlook on the game and what he does in and around it,” Williamson said.

Kohli and Williamson first played against each other in an U-19 bilateral series and then in the 2008 Junior World Cup semi-final which the former won.

Eleven years later, both were part of another semi-final, this time in the main event where Williamson had the last laugh.

“We go quite a long way back really, to our under-19s, and played against each other in different competitions as well, the international arena and the IPL.

“I have always admired Virat in a lot of ways for setting benchmarks in the international game,” Williamson said.

