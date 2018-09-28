World T20: England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor ruled out due to anxiety related issues

Sarah Taylor is ruled out of World T20. (Source: Reuters) Sarah Taylor is ruled out of World T20. (Source: Reuters)

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor is ruled out of World T20 because of a relapse of anxiety related issues. The tournament is scheduled to take place in West Indies in November.

Two years back, Taylor had undergone cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) after Women’s World T20 when she was diagnosed with anxiety related issues. The wicketkeeper had managed to make on 49 runs in five matches of the tournament.

Expressing his support for Taylor, England coach Mark Robinson was quoted by cricketnext saying, “It’s important we see mental health in a similar way to a player with a physical injury. You wouldn’t risk a player if you felt that playing them with an injury would increase the chances of them being out for a long time or the issue even becoming career-threatening.”

“At the moment, she isn’t in a place where we would all be comfortable that the demanding training, playing and travel schedule wouldn’t potentially put her backwards and make her road to full recovery longer. Since the end of the summer Sarah hasn’t been able to train fully with the squad due to not being as fit as she would want to be from a psychological point of view.”

Stressing on the players’ health and well-being, Robinson added, “Sarah will continue to train at Loughborough at a pace more suited to where she is right now with a view to hopefully being fully fit in the new year. All of our players’ health and well-being is the most important thing and we must never lose sight of that in the intense and demanding world of professional sport.”

Taylor is expected to be replaced by Amy Jones.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd