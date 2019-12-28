Morgan, Stokes among four World Cup winners to get New Year’s Honours

World Cup winners lead New Year Honours list World Cup winners lead New Year Honours list

Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes are among the four England World Cup winning cricketers to feature in the top Queen’s New Year honours. Former coach Trevor Bayliss has also been named in the list.

England lifted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at Lord’s on July 14 and Morgan (CBE), Stokes (OBE), Joe Root (MBE) and Jos Buttler (MBE) are among the ten names to be honoured for services to cricket. Their victorious coach on that day, Trevor Bayliss (OBE), and ECB Chairman Colin Graves (CBE) have also been honoured.

A ‘proud’ white-ball captain Morgan said, “I’m very proud to have been awarded a CBE. Winning the World Cup has been a dream come true and the honours and awards that have come since that day at Lord’s really mean a lot to everyone connected with the team.

“The events of that day at Lord’s were the result of many years of hard work and dedication, and I see this honour – and the honours for my teammates – as honours for the whole team, for everything they put into winning that tournament and getting over the line.”

Former England wicketkeeper Alan Knott also received an MBE, while West Indian great Clive Lloyd – who lifted the trophy at the first-ever men’s World Cup in 1975 – has been awarded a knighthood. Meanwhile, Lloyd’s former teammate Gordon Greenidge received the order of St Michael and St George Knight Commander, and Keith Cook – Operations Manager at Warwickshire CCC and an Edgbaston employee for 46 years – has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

Bayliss was England’s Head Coach from 2015 to 2019 and played an instrumental role in revitalising his team’s white-ball fortunes. Graves, who was Executive Chairman at Yorkshire CCC before joining ECB in 2015, has made a significant contribution across all areas of the game – through grassroots to board room.

After the announcement, ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said, “We’re delighted that so many of the players involved in our historic ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup win have been named in the New Year Honours list.

Praising the four World Cup winners, Harrison said, “Everyone who works in the game is incredibly proud of Eoin, Ben, Joe and Jos. We’re proud of their achievements, on and off the pitch, and indeed of their efforts to help grow the game and inspire a whole new generation of fans.

