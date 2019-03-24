World Cup trials in SL may see Malinga miss six games

LASITH Malinga is likely to miss the first six IPL matches for Mumbai Indians as he would be playing in Sri Lanka’s Super Provincial one-day tournament from April 4 to April 11. The Sri Lankan selectors have decided that all players must play in domestic cricket if they want to be considered for the world cup.

According to Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene, when Sri Lankan cricket board had handed over player availability schedule before the IPL auction, this domestic tournament, seen as selection trial for world cup, wasn’t scheduled.

The 35-year old Malinga, who has taken 322 wickets in ODIs at an average of 29.03, has already announced that he would be retiring after 2020 T20 world cup. With 97 wickets from 72 T20s, Malinga is just one wicket from equalling Shahid Afridi’s record for maximum number of T20 wickets.

The Sri Lankan board’s decision has caught Malinga’s former team-mate and Mumbai Indians’ coach Jayawardene by surprise. “The report (in the media) was last night, so we need to gather (our) thoughts and see. If you read the entire thing, the tournament (in Sri Lanka) is for four days or five days in April. So till that that time there is availability and when we got (into the) auction, Sri Lanka cricket gave us his availability schedule, so that tournament wasn’t a part of that. So there is a conversation to be made, once we get through that conversation, we will let you know what’s exactly is happening, but is way too early for us to comment on that saying he is going to be available or whatever we will see that,” Jayawardene said in a press interaction.

“After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending,” the 35-year-old Malinga said on Friday after his side were beaten by 16 runs by South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park. “I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career.”

With world cup around the corner, IPL teams are likely to face such situations where foreign players might be called by their national teams in between the tournament. None of the teams have yet announced their World Cup teams and Jayawardene says as long they are available foreign players will feature in IPL.

Meanwhile, though the Indian cricket board had previously said that they will speak to franchises over workload management, the franchises are yet to receive any message from the board.