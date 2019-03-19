ICC World Cup 2019: Jhye Richardson might earn call-up with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc doubtful

With Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc injured, Australia paceman Jhye Richardson has a chance of earning a call-up for ICC World Cup 2019, scheduled to start on May 30.

Advertising

Hazlewood suffered a back injury in January while Starc has still not recovered from a torn pectoral muscle, making the two doubtful for a place in the World Cup squad. Starc, however, is expected to make a return to the training camp ahead of the World Cup.

Pat Cummins, who was also a part of 2015 World Cup, was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying, “It’s really exciting. Someone like Jhye, still hasn’t played a heap of ODI cricket.”

“Dorff and Coults, I know they’ve had a few troubles with their injuries but every time they come in they seem to be bowling really well, now is no different. Kane Richardson had a great BBL as well, and we’ve also got two other big quicks to come back,” he added.

Advertising

Coach Justin Langer praised Cummins and Richardson ahead of Australia’s ODI series against Pakistan, saying, “They’re both great athletes. They bowl fast, they’re brilliant in the field and they can bat as well.”

The five-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai is the last one for the side before they leave for the World Cup. It will prove as the final chance for the players to make it to Langer’s 15-man squad for the World Cup.