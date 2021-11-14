New Zealand vs Australia: T20 World Cup road to final

Australia and New Zealand clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 final blockbuster on Sunday. Ahead of the big clash, here is a look at both Australia and New Zealand’s road to the final.

New Zealand have looked like the most composed side in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In both batting and bowling, they have been up to the mark. They have got three outstanding bowlers hunting the opposition as well as two effective spinners bowling economically in the middle.

New Zealand:

The Blackcaps started on a bad note and lost their first match against Pakistan. Batting first, they were stopped at 134/8 in 20 overs and the Babar Azam-led side easily chased with 10 balls to spare.

The match against India gave Blackcaps a lot of confidence as they outplayed Kohli’s team and restricted them to just 110 runs in 20 overs. They chased the total with ease and won the match.

In the match between Kiwis vs Scotland, Scotland played really well but could not get over New Zealand as they went down by just 16 runs.

In the match against Namibia, New Zealand registered a facile 52-run victory.

In the crucial encounter of New Zealand and Afghanistan, Kane Williamson’s side thrashed Afghanistan by 8 wickets to seal a semifinal spot.

In the semifinal encounter against England, Daryl Mitchell emerged as a new hero for New Zealand as they chased down the target of 167 runs with an over to spare and registered themselves in the final.

Australia:

Australia had a great start as they won a thrilling game against South Africa with two balls left. They easily chased the target of 119 runs.

In the match against Sri Lanka, the Australians showed their aggressive intent while chasing the total of 155 runs in just 17 overs.

Australia lost their first match against England as they were bundled for just 125 runs and England chased the total with ease.

Australia kicked Bangladesh away as Bangla Tigers were restricted for just 73 runs and Australia chased down the easy target and won the match.

In the match between Australia vs West Indies, West Indies scored a total of 157 runs. Australian batsmen proved to be the best as they won easily by eight wickets.

The heroics of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis have blown away the Pakistani side and qualified for the final of the tournament.