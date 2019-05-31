Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Twitterati left ‘speechless’ after Pakistan get bounced out for 105 by West Indies

West Indies fast bowlers produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan for a disappointing 105 in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday.

West Indies’ Oshane Thomas takes the wicket of Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz. (Reuters)

Having elected to field after winning the toss, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job. All of the wickets were taken by West Indies’ pacemen, whose approach of pitching the ball short and often into the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection. Pakistan’s insipid batting display shell shocked pundits and fans across the world. Here are some of the best reactions-

Speaking moments after his impressive bowling performance, Oshane Thomas said, “A good experience for me playing my first World Cup. Just the start I wanted and am feeling confident. Andre Russell started it and it was working so I just followed him. We mixed it up, pitched it up, went short and it worked. I have faith in the batters and they have been great. A great game and we executed our plans well. And a big thumbs up to Andre Russell, he started it.”

