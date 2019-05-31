World Cup 2019: Twitterati left ‘speechless’ after Pakistan get bounced out for 105 by West Indies

West Indies fast bowlers produced a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan for a disappointing 105 in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Having elected to field after winning the toss, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Oshane Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job. All of the wickets were taken by West Indies’ pacemen, whose approach of pitching the ball short and often into the body dumbfounded the Pakistanis and led to some unwise shot selection. Pakistan’s insipid batting display shell shocked pundits and fans across the world. Here are some of the best reactions-

Speechless. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 31 May 2019

This is typical Pakistan … They will no doubt go on an Win the World Cup … !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 31 May 2019

Dear Pakistan, quickly work on your back foot play…the world is watching…you will get nothing to drive this WC. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 31 May 2019

Afraid Pakistan are getting bullied by pace….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 31 May 2019

Windies on fire 🔥 #CWC19 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 31 May 2019

My journey to the ground today – 125 minutes

Pakistan’s innings today – 111 minutes#CWC19 #PAKvWI — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 31 May 2019

105 all in 21.4 overs This is Pakistan’s shortest innings in the World Cup history and second lowest total after 74 vs England in Adelaide in 1992. #PakvWI #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 31 May 2019

Shoaib Malik should have been in the XI today. @realshoaibmalik is a crucial presence in the middle. #PAKvWI — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) 31 May 2019

Two #Pak batsmen caught behind down the leg side…their batting giving the overcast conditions a serious run for its money. Glooomy. #CWC19 #PakvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 31 May 2019

Pakistan have been destroyed by the short ball today – and they have just refused to learn. They’ve attacked roughly half of the short balls they’ve faced, despite the fact that they’ve now lost six wickets to those deliveries. Remarkable unwillingness to adapt. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xfe5eeO3Ot — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) 31 May 2019

Speaking moments after his impressive bowling performance, Oshane Thomas said, “A good experience for me playing my first World Cup. Just the start I wanted and am feeling confident. Andre Russell started it and it was working so I just followed him. We mixed it up, pitched it up, went short and it worked. I have faith in the batters and they have been great. A great game and we executed our plans well. And a big thumbs up to Andre Russell, he started it.”