World Cup 2019: KL Rahul could be chosen for number four, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has backed Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul as the ideal candidate for India’s number four spot in the upcoming World Cup. The 26-year-old is currently enjoying a superb run in the ongoing Indian Premier League and is the second highest run scorer in the tournament. Rahul has amassed 335 runs, including one century and three half-centuries in eight innings so far.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, “Look, who bats at number four will be a matter of debate. And this is where IPL form will be considered because that’s current form. Ambati Rayudu was spoken about when the season started but has lost form sharply. Someone like KL Rahul could be chosen for No. 4. He has played at No. 4 in the past.”

The former Indian cricketer praised Rahul for showing great composure and determination in the ongoing season of IPL. “We have seen him bat with a lot of focus and concentration in the IPL,” Gavaskar said. “And I don’t think it’s so much a problem for an opener to switch to middle order as opposed to a middle order player to bat in the opening position.”

After being suspended from the Indian team for his controversial remarks on popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Rahul has only featured in one ODI in which he scored 26 while batting at number 3. However, his recent form in the lucrative T20 league is likely to earn him a spot in the 15-member squad that will be announced on Monday.

The No.4 spot has been a highly contentious one and apart from Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav are the other candidates who are vying for the role.

India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Rose Bowl on June 5.