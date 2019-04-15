World Cup 2019: Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar among four net bowlers for India

Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Avesh Khan have been selected as the net bowlers helping the Indian cricket team during the World Cup in the UK, the BCCI announced on Monday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai on Monday to pick the Indian Cricket Team squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place from 30th May to 14th July 2019 in England and Wales.

Releasing a statement on the four net bowlers, the BCCI said, “The players will assist the Indian team in its World Cup preparation.”

All the four bowlers are currently featuring in the Indian Premier League season 12. While Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini feature for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed play for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Despite RCB’s terrible start to the campaign in IPL 2019, the bowlers Saini and Chahar have stoood out with the latter claiming 10 wickets so far. However, Avesh and Khaleel have only featured for just one match for their respective IPL teams.

Virat Kohli will lead the men in blue in the World Cup with Rohit Sharma as his deputy. Selectors have put their faith in Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik with Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant the notable absentees.