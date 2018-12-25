Working towards my dream of playing Test cricket, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal maybe not be in the scheme of things in the ongoing Test series against Australia, but that hasn’t stopped him from working hard towards the goal of playing in the longer format of the game. Since his breakthrough in 2017, the 28-year-old has been an important part of India’s playing XI in limited overs cricket. But now playing red-ball cricket after a period of two years, Chahal expressed his desire of being a part of the Test side.

Advertising

“I am working towards it and it is a dream to play Test matches for India,” cricbuzz quoted him as saying. Earlier in July 2018, selectors had picked Chahal for South Africa A four-day matches to get him used to the longer format of the game. But edging past the experienced duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin will not be easy.

Acknowledging their contribution to Indian cricket, Chahal said, “They both have proved their mettle in the last 7-8 years and we have a long way to go.”

However, as far as a spot in the World Cup squad is concerned the leggie was upbeat and said, “If you go by our performance in the last one year, we stand a good chance and obviously we are contenders for a WC spot.”

Advertising

“But it is still a long way to go and I am not thinking about it as before that we have matches scheduled against Australia, New Zealand and then we have the IPL,” he added.

Former India captain and current u-19 coach Rahul Dravid had explained what Chahal needs to do to break into the Indian Test team. Speaking to PTI, Dravid said, “Chahal is someone the Indian selectors are keen on and they want to see how he does in red-ball cricket because he has not played much.”

“So, it is nice that we gave him a couple of chances and it has worked out nicely. So, the more Chahal plays red-ball cricket, the more experience he will gain. There is no doubt, as we see, that he had got skills, but he needs to play a lot more,” he added.