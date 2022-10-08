scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Won’t call Dhawan-led Indian ODI side ‘second string’: Maharaj

India trail the series 0-1 after losing the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow on Thursday. The Temba Bavuma-led visitors had lost the T20I leg of the tour 1-2.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill at the India tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year. (AP/PTI Photo)

There may be no Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli as India regulars are in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup but the ODI side under Shikhar Dhawan is still world class, said South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on Saturday.

The Indian fringe players are in action in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa. “I would not call it a second string Indian side. India have so much talent that they can field four-five proper international sides,” Maharaj said on the eve of the second and penultimate ODI here. “Having said that, a lot of the guys have IPL and have international experience. There are world class performers out there.” India trail the series 0-1 after losing the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow on Thursday. The Temba Bavuma-led visitors had lost the T20I leg of the tour 1-2.

“It’s always nice to play well against India. Obviously, you want to prepare yourself. They have a world class batting lineup,” Maharaj said.

Tabraiz Shamsi, who was once the No 1 T20I bowler in the world, looked out of sorts in the series opener as he was taken to the cleaners by the Indian batters. He returned with figures of 1/89 from his eight overs. But Maharaj backed Shamsi, saying the Lucknow match was a rare off day for the left-arm wrist spinner. “I don’t think he really had a poor outing. Figures don’t exactly tell you the true reflection of the way someone bowled. “The Indian batters had to take on someone and unfortunately it was him on the day. I thought he held his nerve really well at the back-end,” Maharaj said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Obviously, picked up crucial wickets to open up. I don’t think his form is a concern. It’s only a matter of time till he bounces back. We know what he is capable of.” Here in the hometown of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Maharaj said he would love to have a chat with the Indian great.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup

“I never got the opportunity to play with him. But I would love to have a chat with him. He’s been a world class performer, more especially from the leadership point of view. Just his calmness on the field. There’s a lot of things that people can learn from him,” he said.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 04:53:22 pm
Next Story

Ukrainian woman struggles to rein in emotions as rescue team reunites her with pet dog

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 08: Latest News