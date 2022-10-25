‘Won’t be surprised if Hardik Pandya becomes next India captain,’ say Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have backed Hardik Pandya to take over the role of the captaincy of India in the near future.

Hardik Pandya is the most important cog in India’s T20 wheel. He struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113 for the fifth wicket with Virat Kohli in India’s incredible four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener.

“Hardik Pandya ko agar aap dekhe, pehli dafa usne shayad captaincy ki hai, IPL main, and the way he led the team. Unhone IPL jeeti hai (Hardik Panya has captained for the first time in the IPL and led his team to the title),” said Wasim Akram in conversation with A Sports.

“Usse andaza hota hai ki how he handled the pressure (He knows how to handle the pressure).”

Akram also said that Pandya’s self-belief played a pivotal role in India’s win.

“Uska role hai team main as a finisher and finisher a aap team main tabhi ho sakte hai jab aap mentally strong ho and ek self belief ho (His role in the team is a finisher and you can do the job if you are mentally strong and have a brilliant self-relief). And woh read kar rahe the ki kis tarike se le ke jaa sakte hai (He was also reading the game brilliantly to take it deep), said Akram.

During the conversation Waqar Younis immediately chipped in and said: “I won’t be surprised if he is the next Indian captain.”

Akram heaped praise on Pandya and the calming influence he has brought to the team since winning the IPL trophy.

“Pehle woh IPL main captain bana, waha jeeta. Abhi woh team main ek main force hai, woh captain ko advice deta hai, ek calm influence hai, and he is learning (He first became IPL captain and end up winning it. Now he he is a force, he gives advice to the captain and he is learning,” said Akram.

If Virat Kohli (82 not out) stole the limelight with his incredible knock, all-rounder Hardik (40) was the perfect ally as the team recovered from a woeful start to emerge victorious.