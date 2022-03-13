scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Women’s World Cup: West Indies fined for slow over-rate against India

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing

By: PTI | Hamilton |
March 13, 2022 11:33:29 am
Hayley Matthews. ICC Women's World CupHayley Matthews of the West Indies celebrates after taking the wicket of Deepti Sharma of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park on March 12, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The West Indies players were fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup match against India here.

Shandre Fritz of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Stafanie Taylor’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

India defeated West Indies by a massive 155 runs here on Saturday to register their second win in the tournament.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: SL tottering at 86/6 at stumps
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 13: Latest News