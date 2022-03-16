Women’s World Cup: Indian bats fall silent against England

Heather Knight of England bats during the women's world cup cricket match between England and India at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP/PTI)

It was a miserable Wednesday with the bat for India as they recorded their lowest total since the 2009 World Cup, succumbing to a four-wicket loss against defending champions England at Mount Maunganui. Off-spinner Charlie Dean returned career-best figures of 4 for 23 to bundle India out for 134, with seven batters failing to get into double figures. England’s first win of the tournament after three straight defeats gave a lifeline to their World Cup title defence.

Put in to bat, India survived merely 36.2 overs and England chased down the target in 31.2 overs. The six wickets they lost were in the endeavour of chasing down the runs quickly to boost their net run rate (NRR). As a result, England’s NRR improved to 0.351 from -0.156, while India’s dipped to 0.632 from 1.333.

Another day, another batting collapse for Team India. After a morale-boosting 155-run win against the West Indies, Indian batters put on a disappointing show. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 35 while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh made 33.

The England team, heavily criticised for their poor fielding against South Africa, didn’t give an inch to the Indians. They plucked everything which went in the air and even affected two run-outs. Indian batters’ poor shot selection and almost suicidal running between the wickets also contributed to their downfall.

Shrubsole continues to haunt India

Anya Shrubsole, star of the Lord’s final against India five years ago, removed Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj with the new ball, earning her 100th ODI wicket in the process. Sophia Dunkley took a low catch to dismiss Mithali for one.

The 30-year-old seamer had played a significant role in England’s 2017 win. She took five wickets in 19 balls and her figures of 6/46 led a storming England comeback as the hosts broke India’s hearts and won the title for the fourth time.

Shrubsole went 11 balls without conceding a run, but India’s patience did not pay off as Deepti Sharma went for a 10-ball duck as England affected a run-out, Kate Cross hitting the stumps to reduce India to 28 for three.

Dean’s magic

Playing only her second World Cup match, Dean broke India’s back with double-wicket maiden. She dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur for 14 from 26 balls as the Indian vice-captain nicked one to wicketkeeper Amy Jones before Sneh Rana fell exactly the same way two balls later. Ecclestone removed Mandhana to put the final nail in the coffin as India slipped to 71 for six.

A special day for Deano who takes her career best ODI figures 🙌 #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/WJ2WcPOsQK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 16, 2022

Dean thought she had her third when Pooja Vastrakar was given out leg before, but the review showed the impact was outside the line. It did not matter as Dean dismissed her two balls later in the same way, a review not able to save the batter this time.

A 37-run stand was India’s biggest of the day – between Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami. Nat Sciver provided the next wicket, another run-out, before Goswami went in the same Cross over, sending a catch straight to Danni Wyatt at backward point. India’s innings came to an end as Meghna Singh became Dean’s fourth victim.

Bowlers show heart

However, Indian bowlers showed fight. Wyatt’s poor start as a World Cup opener continued as she was dismissed for one as Sneh Rana took a great catch at slip before Tammy Beaumont was adjudged LBW on review for Goswami’s 250th ODI wicket.

Goswami might have had another wicket, but Sciver survived by the barest of margins as the ball hit the stumps without dislodging the bails. That proved crucial, as Sciver put on 65 runs with Heather Knight before being dismissed by Vastrakar for 45 from 46 balls, caught by Goswami at midwicket.

After scoring four from her first 25 balls, Amy Jones wanted to finish the match quickly and hit Gayakwad back down the ground for six, but she went the very next ball as Kaur took a blinder to leave England on 102 for four.

Meanwhile, skipper Knight (53 not out) completed her 23rd ODI fifty from 66 balls as she and Dunkley found the boundary with increasing regularity. Meghna Singh returned to remove Dunkley (17) and Katherine Brunt for a duck, but the damage had already been done. Ecclestone finished the match with a four as England put their first points on the board. They are now placed seventh with two points from four games. India have four points from as many matches.

What next for India?

India will be up against table-toppers Australia on March 19, and the Mithali Raj-led team can’t afford another slip-up. Two wins in their next three matches might be enough for India if they don’t lose by a big margin, like they did on Wednesday, against the rampant Australians.

India have failed their batting test against England; a sterner test against Australia awaits next up. It will be interesting to see whether the team management brings in Shafali Verma, who was dropped after their tournament opener.

Brief Scores:

India 134 all out in 36.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 35, Richa Ghosh 33; Charlie Dean 4/23, Anya Shrubsole 2/20) lost to England 136/6 in 31.2 overs (Heather Knight 53 not out, Nat Sciver 45; Meghna Singh 3/26) by four wickets