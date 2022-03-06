Women’s World Cup: India thump Pakistan by 107 runs, maintain unbeaten record against arch-rivals

Pooja Vastrakar’s 59-balls 67 and Sneh Rana’s unbeaten 53 (48) helped India register a thumping 107-run win over Pakistan in their opening ICC Women’s World Cup match at Mount Maunganui.

India continued their unbeaten run against Pakistan in women’s ODIs, winning all their 11 matches, with four of those being in World Cups.

At one stage, India were reeling at 114 for 6 in 33-1 overs. Thereafter, a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana helped India to reach 244 for 7 at the break.

Earlier, Mithali Raj, playing her sixth World Cup won the flip of the coin and opted to bat on a used surface. India was under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck. A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the ship. But India’s middle over collapsed as they lost five wickets in 18 runs and Pakistan were sniffing their first win against India. However, Rana and Vastrakar’s partnership took India to a respectable total.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu (2/36) and Nida Dar (2/45) bagged two wickets each, while Diana Baig, Anam Amin and Fatima Dar get a wicket apiece.

The Indian bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/31), then dismissed Pakistan for 137 in 43 overs. Jhulan Goswami (2/26) and SNeh Rana (2/27) chipped in with two wickets each. Sidra Ameen (30) top-scored for Pakistan.



Mithali, Jhulan in record book

Mithali Raj became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad. Raj, a 39-year-old veteran of many memorable matches, had made her maiden World Cup appearance in 2000, before playing the event in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and now in 2022.

In the women’s game, the Indian batter surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards of England.

Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, Raj’s India teammate for the longest time, stands second on the list with five World Cup appearances.

Jhulan Goswami, the leading wicket-taker in ODI history, he is the leading wicket-taker in ODI history, became the second-highest wicket-taker in the Women’s World Cup. The veteran pacer bagged two wickets in the match and took her tally to 38, she is just one wicket behind Australia’s Lyn Fullstone (39).

Brief scores

India: 244 for 7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/36, Nida Dar 2/45); Pakistan: 137 all out in 43 overs (Sidra Ameen 30, Daina Baig 24; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/31)