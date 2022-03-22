Women’s World Cup: Australia-W pip Rahul Dravid-led Team India’s record for most consecutive wins while chasing in ODIs

There’s no stopping Australia in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. On Tuesday, they again displayed a clinical performance and made the mockery of South Africa’s total of 271 and chased the target with five wickets and 28 balls to spare.

Meg Lanning, who missed a century by three runs against India, scored an unbeaten 135 and guided her team to a comfortable win. After this win, Australia remains the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

The Meg Lanning-led side also became the most successful team while chasing. They have registered 18 wins while chasing since 2018. They broke the record of Rahul Dravid-led India, who won 17 games on a trot during 2005-06.

England Women team has won 15 during 2008-09, and are tied at third with New Zealand women team, who also have the same amount of wins while chasing during 2015-17. The might West Indies men team of the 1980s are next with 14 wins during the period of 1985-86.

Australia made the most of the seven dropped catches from the South African fielders, Meg Lanning being the beneficiary-in-chief. After being put into bat, South Africa rode on Laura Wolvaardt (90) and skipper Sune Luus (52) half-centuries and posted 271 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs. Marizanne Kapp (21-balls 30) and Chloe Tryon (9-balls 17) provided the perfect flourish for the Proteas innings. For Australia, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Alana King chipped in with a wicket apiece.

While chasing, Australia lost both their openers Rachel Haynes (17) and Alyss Healy (5) cheaply. But skipper Lanning dropped the anchor and not only added valuable partnerships but also scored at a good nick. Lanning added 60 runs for the third wicket with Beth Mooney (21), 93 with Tahila McGrath (32) for the fourth wicket, 43 with Ashleigh Gardner (22) for the fifth wicket, and finally and match-winning unbeaten 31 runs for the sixth wicket with Annabel Sutherland (22 not out).

Brief Scores

South Africa: 271 for 5 (Wolvaardt 90, Luus 52; Sutherland 1/26)

Australia: 272 for 5 (Lanning 135*, Ismail 2/33)