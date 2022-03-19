Women’s World Cup: After loss to Australia, India Women in must-win territory

Back-to-back defeats against England and Australia does not bode well for India Women. India’s path to the semifinals got a lot tougher after they lost by six wickets to Australia, their third defeat in the Women’s World Cup. India are fourth on the points table but have New Zealand snapping at their heels.

India Women need to win their next two games, versus Bangladesh on Tuesday and against South Africa on March 27, to keep alive their chances of advancing. Australia have secured their spot in the semifinals with five wins in as many matches, whereas South Africa are also unbeaten in four games.

The game went till the final over! #TeamIndia fought hard right till the end but Australia 🇦🇺 clinch a 6-wicket victory India will look to bounce back in the remaining two matches 💪#CWC22 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jL4CekzzSv — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 19, 2022

With a healthy NRR of 0.226 and three games in hand, the Proteas are almost certain to qualify for the last four.

For the remaining two spots, it is a four-way race between India (0.456), West Indies (-0.930), New Zealand (-0.216) and England (0.351). The result of Sunday’s clash between New Zealand (-0.216) and England (0.351) will be crucial.