scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Must Read

Women’s World Cup: After loss to Australia, India Women in must-win territory

India Women need to win their next two games, versus Bangladesh on Tuesday and against South Africa on March 27, to keep alive their chances of advancing.

Written by Pratyush Raj | New Delhi |
Updated: March 19, 2022 6:39:36 pm
Back-to-back defeats against England and Australia does not bode well for India Women. (Twitter/BCCI Domestic)

Back-to-back defeats against England and Australia does not bode well for India Women. India’s path to the semifinals got a lot tougher after they lost by six wickets to Australia, their third defeat in the Women’s World Cup. India are fourth on the points table but have New Zealand snapping at their heels.

India Women need to win their next two games, versus Bangladesh on Tuesday and against South Africa on March 27, to keep alive their chances of advancing. Australia have secured their spot in the semifinals with five wins in as many matches, whereas South Africa are also unbeaten in four games.

With a healthy NRR of 0.226 and three games in hand, the Proteas are almost certain to qualify for the last four.

READ |Women’s World Cup: Meg Lanning stars as Australia beat India to enter knockouts

For the remaining two spots, it is a four-way race between India (0.456), West Indies (-0.930), New Zealand (-0.216) and England (0.351). The result of Sunday’s clash between New Zealand (-0.216) and England (0.351) will be crucial.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India complete Lankan series-whitewash with massive 238-run win in second Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 19: Latest News