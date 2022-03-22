Women’s World Cup 2022 scenarios: India riding on Pakistan’s favour

On Monday, Pakistan ended their 18-match losing streak at the World Cup as they stunned West Indies by eight wickets in a rain-curtailed match. It was Pakistan’s first-ever win in the World Cup since 2009, which had also come against the same opponent.

With this win, Pakistan did an almighty favour to India, who are resusciated, and after their comprehensive 110-run victory over Bangladesh, standing on the brink of cementing the semi-final spot.

A closer look at what each team requires to make the cut:

India

The comprehensive win over Bangladesh has put India in the third spot on the points table. India (+0.768) have played six games, won three and lost three. In six matches, they have six points and are tied with West Indies (-0.885), but the Mithali Raj-led team has a better Net Run Rate. If South Africa who are yet to play their 6th game, defeat the West Indies on Thursday, India will automatically secure the final fourth spot. India will play their last group match against South Africa on March 27.

Australia

There is no stopping the Meg Lanning-led Australia side. They have continued their unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 with six straight wins on the bounce and are the first team to qualify for the semis. They will lock horns with Bangladesh on March 25.

South Africa

The Proteas, after their four straight win, suffered a five-wicket defeat against the mighty Australians on Tuesday. With eight points, two matches in hand and a healthy NRR (0.092), the South African side are almost through to the semis. They can hurt their own chances only if they lose against West Indies (Match 24) and India (March 27) by a big margin.

West Indies

The high-flying West Indies (-0.885), who started the tournament with two back-to-back wins against New Zealand and England, have faded away as the tournament progressed. Pakistan has spoiled their party and they now must defeat South Africa in a comprehensive way to make the cut.

England

Defending champions England, who had a horrendous start to the tournament, losing three straight matches, have bounced back brilliantly. They have four points in five games, and their next two opponents are Pakistan (March 24) and Bangladesh (March 27). If the weather doesn’t play spoilsport, then the two straight wins with a good NRR (0.327) will do just fine for the Heather Knight-led team.

New Zealand

Hosts New Zealand are out from the semi-final race with only two wins in their six games. They will lock horns with Pakistan on March 26.



Pakistan

Bismah Farooq’s side has done a big favour to their neighbours with their disrupting and astounding win over West Indies. They will like to end their tournament on a high when they face New Zealand next.

Bangladesh

With one win in five matches, Bangladesh, too, are out of contention. However, the side has shown a great fighting spirit throughout the tournament and even registered their first-ever win in the ICC Women’s World Cup, when they defeated Pakistan by nine runs. They also have the best economy rate in the tournament. Their next two games are against Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.