Which teams will advance if rain play spoilsport in Women’s T20 World Cup semis?

South Africa’s final league match against West Indies was washed out due to rain. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup) South Africa’s final league match against West Indies was washed out due to rain. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup)

After maintaining a 100 percent record in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup, India have a great opportunity to secure their first-ever finale ticket in this competition. However, in order to achieve this feat, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian unit will first have to outplay England in the semi-final on Thursday.

The clash between India and England will be followed by another semifinal encounter between defending champions Australia and South Africa at the same venue.

South Africa emerged as the leaders in their respective group after their final league match against West Indies was washed out due to rain.

A similar situation is likely to disrupt the proceedings on Wednesday and considering that both the matches are being conducted at the same venue, the rain factor cannot be discounted.

According to the weather forecast, there are high chances of downpour in Sydney on Thursday, with the temperature hovering around 20-23 degrees Celsius.

As per the rulebook, both the teams need to bat at least five overs each in order to consider it a T20. However, in ICC tournaments, there is a slight change in the rule and the minimum over-limit jumps to 10 overs per side. Thus, if rain play spoilsport on Wednesday, not allowing the teams to bat 10-over each, then the match would be called off.

Making it worse, ICC has also declined Cricket Australia’s request to have a reserve day for the semifinals.

If this is the case, where either or both the semifinal matches are washed out, India and South Africa will automatically qualify for Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they finished on top of their respective groups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd