Close encounters: How India have repeatedly fallen agonisingly short against nemesis Australia

Since the 2020 T20 World Cup final at the MCG, India has played Australia 11 times, winning one and losing nine whereas one was washed out. The head-to-head stats might suggest that Australia have had the wood over India but most of the matches have been closely contested. Just like Thursday’s T20 World Cup semifinal, those matches have been missed opportunities for India.

Australia celebrate beating India by 5 runs to commence to the Women’s T20 World Cup Final in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo) Australia celebrate beating India by 5 runs to commence to the Women’s T20 World Cup Final in Cape Town, South Africa. (AP Photo)

The last-four defeat at Cape Town followed a pattern: the self-belief of Meg Lanning’s Australia prevailed, while India took a lot of pressure on themselves in the crunch moments.

The Indian Express looks at a few recent games, where the Indian team lost the battle of nerves against Australia.

2nd T20I, Carrara, October 9, 2021

India lost by four wickets

In a low-scoring thriller, India had put Australia under the pump with 24 needed in 16 balls. In the next six deliveries, India conceded four boundaries and Tahila McGrath, dropped at 5 by Richa Ghosh, steered Australia to a four-wicket win.

Brief Scores: India 118 for 9 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 37*, Harmanpreet 28; Molineux 2/11, Vlaeminck 2/18) lost to Australia 119 for 6 in 19.1 overs (Tahila McGrath 42*, Mooney 34, Gayakwad 3/21)

3rd T20I, Carrara, Oct 10, 2021

India lost by 14 runs

Chasing 150 to win, India were in control courtesy of an excellent fifty from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. India needed 64 from the last six overs with both Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease. They were only three runs behind where Australia were at the same stage. But after a flurry of wickets – with Mandhana, Harmanpret, Pooja Vastrakar getting dismissed – India lost the momentum.

Brief Scores: Australia 149 for 5 in 20 overs (Mooney 61, McGrath 44*; Gayakwad 2/37) beat India 135 for 6 in 20 overs (Mandhana 52, Ghosh 23*, Rodrigues 23; Carey 2/42)

CWG group stage, Birmingham, July 29, 2022

India lost by three wickets

Renuka Thakur ran through Australia’s top four in India’s Group A opener at Edgbaston, removing Alyssa Healy (0), Beth Mooney (10), captain Meg Lanning (8) and Tahlia McGrath (14) in an impressive spell of 4-0-18-4. Chasing 155, Australia were reeling at 49 for 5 in 7.2 overs, but Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris staged an incredible rescue act to win with an over to spare.

Brief Scores: Australia 157 for 7 (Gardner 52*, Harris 37, Renuka 4/18) beat India 154 for 8 (Harmanpreet 52, Shafali 48; Jonassen 4/22)

CWG final, Birmingham, August 7, 2022

India lost by nine runs

An inexplicable batting collapse cost India the gold medal at the Birmingham CWG. They needed 50 off the last six overs with eight wickets in hand, but India lost eight wickets for 32 runs to come short in a major final once again.

Brief Scores: Australia 161 for 8 in 20 overs (Mooney 61, Lanning 36, Gardner 25; Renuka 2/25, Rana 2/38) beat India 152 all out in 19.3 overs (Harmanpreet 65, Rodrigues 33; Gardner 3/16, Schutt 2/27)

4th T20I, Brabourne, Dec 17, 2022

India lost by 7 runs

From 49 for 3 at the end of seven overs at one stage, India put up a brave fight thanks to some big hitting from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh, which caused a few flutters in the Australia camp in the end, but a chase of 189 proved just beyond them.

Brief Scores: Australia 188 for 3 in 20 overs (Perry 72*, Gardner 42, Healy 30 retd hurt; Deepti 2/35) beat India 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet 46, Richa 40*, Vaidya 32; Gardner 2/20, King 2/23)